Iran, Saudi Arabia join condemnations of Quran burnings in Europe

After a Quran was burned in Europe, more extremists have gathered and burned the Quran in front of the Turkey and Egyptian embassies in Copenhagen, reports said yesterday.

Al-Jazeera noted that “Tuesday’s anti-Islam demonstration in Copenhagen by a far-right, ultra-nationalist group called Danish Patriots followed Quran burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy.”

Saudi Arabia, Iran and many other countries in the region have condemned the burnings. The UN General Assembly also adopted a resolution that condemns violence against holy books as a violation of international law. It slammed ''all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief, as well as any such acts directed against their religious symbols, holy books, homes, businesses, properties, schools, cultural centers or places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines in violation of international law."

In Saudi Arabia the Council of Ministers held its weekly session, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday, Arab News noted. During that meeting, the Saudi leadership renewed the Kingdom’s condemnation of attacks on Islamic sanctities in Sweden and Denmark.

“The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the burnings of copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark, describing them as a flagrant violation of all laws and customs and in direct contradiction with international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance and moderation,” the report noted.

Iran Foreign Minister joined calls in region to condemn Quran burnings

Protesters demonstrate outside the Consulate General of Sweden after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, who has Swedish citizenship, burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Iran’s Foreign Minister also joined calls in the region to condemn the Quran burnings, according to Iran’s Fars News. Iran’s top diplomat phoned his counterpart in Kuwait to also discuss this issue. It now appears that the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will also meet to discuss this issue at the end of the month.

The attacks on the Quran have brought together many countries in the region on this issue. It is not clear why extremists in Europe have now decided to target Muslims and the Islamic holy book.