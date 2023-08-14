The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel fears UNSC may limit UNIFIL’s power to monitor Hezbollah’s hostility

Lebanon is pushing to require UNIFIL to coordinate its movements with the Lebanese army.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 20:41
A UNIFIL peacekeeper stands next to a UN vehicle in southern Lebanon, in April (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
A UNIFIL peacekeeper stands next to a UN vehicle in southern Lebanon, in April
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Israel fears the United Nations Security Council may limit the power of its peacekeeping force to monitor Hezbollah’s military activity against Israel on the northern border with Lebanon.

The 15-member security council is slated to approve at the end of the month an annual resolution that extends the ability of its peacekeeping unit, known as the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, to operate.

In advance of that meeting, Israeli and Lebanese delegations are expected to attend the UN this week to discuss the mandate’s renewal with UNSC members.

The UNSC is slated on Tuesday to meet with representatives from the 48 member states that contribute to the 10,500-member force.

Last year, the security council included a paragraph that bolstered UNIFIL’s independence, insisting that the peacekeeping force should have freedom of movement to such an extent that it did not need to coordinate its activity with the Lebanese army.

HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon, last month. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon, last month. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

In paragraph 16, last year’s resolution stated that “UNIFIL does not require prior authorization or permission to undertake its mandated tasks.” It added that “UNIFIL is authorized to conduct its operation independently.”

That was followed by paragraph 17, which stated that UNIFIL could conduct “unannounced patrols.”

Lebanon pushing to require UNIFIL to coordinate its movement with Lebanese Army

Lebanon, according to diplomatic sources, is pushing for the UNSC to rescind that language in favor of text that would require UNIFIL to coordinate its movements with the Lebanese army.

Israel fears that such coordination would allow Hezbollah to know of UNIFIL’s movement in advance. It’s a situation that would hamper its ability to monitor Hezbollah’s military action against Israel and could endanger its troops.

A Lebanese military tribunal in June formally accused five members of Hezbollah and the allied Amal Movement of killing an Irish UN peacekeeper in December 2022.

The mandate is expected to be renewed. The debate is focused on whether or not UNIFIL will be given enough power to effectively operate.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that it was important for the mandate to be renewed. “UNIFIL plays a critical role along the blue line and is a stabilizing factor between Israel and Lebanon.

“Obviously as with any peacekeeping mission, the renewal of the mandate is in the hands of the Security Council.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by