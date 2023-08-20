The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkish-backed extremist groups in Syria sanctioned by US - analysis

These groups were often part of the plethora of Syrian rebel groups that operated in northern Syria since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 23:31
TURKEY-BACKED Syrian rebel fighters walk through a field of flowers in Idlib’s southern countryside, in Syria in April (photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)
TURKEY-BACKED Syrian rebel fighters walk through a field of flowers in Idlib’s southern countryside, in Syria in April
(photo credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)

The US has continued to confront human rights abuses in Syria by targeting extremist groups that occupied in Turkish-occupied areas of Syria. The US has sanctioned the Syrian regime as well, but in the last several years a spotlight as fallen on Syrian rebel groups that became more extreme.

Over the weekend the US Treasure Department sanctioned two more Turkish-backed groups. Al-Monitor noted that these groups were “accused of forcibly displacing and oppressing the local Kurdish population in northern Syria's Afrin region.” 

The groups listed include the Suleiman Shah Brigade and Hamza Division and they are accused of exacerbating “the suffering caused by years of civil war in northern Syria and hindered the region’s recovery by engaging in serious human rights abuses against vulnerable populations." 

These groups were often part of the plethora of Syrian rebel groups that operated in northern Syria since the Syrian civil war began in 2011. After 2016 when Aleppo fell, Turkey began to mobilize and back these groups to get them to fight Kurds in Syria. Ankara adopted this cynical policy when it decided to work with Russia and Iran in the Astana process and realized the rebels had to be sidelined. To sideline them Ankara embarked on a policy of intervening in Syria and using the groups to fight Kurdish opposition, essentially destroying one opposition to Assad by getting it to fight another minority group.

The US at the time increasingly was working with Kurds and the SDF to fight ISIS. As such Kurds became a scapegoat and victim of the larger forces in Syria. In Afrin in 2018 Ankara promised the Syrian rebel groups land and refugee return if they would fight the Kurdish YPG. The result was attacks on the Kurdish and Yazidi minority.  

An ISIS member carries and Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA) An ISIS member carries and Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA)

Sanctioned groups in Syria

Groups like Suleiman Shah engaged in abduction of Kurds and harassment. This builds on the 2021 sanctions against another group called Ahrar al-Sharqiya, which was also backed by Turkey and used by Ankara to attack Kurds in the October 2019 offensive in Syria.

Those sanctions said the US was “also sanctioning Syrian armed group Ahrar al-Sharqiya, which operates in northern Syria, for abuses against civilians, and is also sanctioning two of the group’s leaders. Ahrar al-Sharqiya has committed numerous crimes against civilians, particularly Syrian Kurds, including unlawful killings, abductions, torture, and seizures of private property. The group has also incorporated former Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) members into its ranks. These horrific acts compound the suffering of a population that has repeatedly endured mass displacement.”  

Now Hamza and Shah have joined Sharqiya in sanctioned groups accused of “serious human rights abuses against the residents in the Afrin region.” This has taken almost six years in which the abuses were well known. Afrin, where these groups were unleashed, was ethnically cleansed of Kurds, Yazidis and other minorities and the region has been plundered, its resources such as olive stolen and trees cut down.  

These rebel groups have now condemned the US. Back in the era 2011-2017 some of these rebel groups received US backing and some policymakers encouraged partnerships with them. Even extremist groups such as HTS, that once had connections to ISIS, got headlines in media as it tried to sell itself as moderating its views and a possible partner for the West. The new sanctions illustrate that the US has largely turned a corner on ignoring the abuses of these groups.  

The question remains whether anything will be done beyond the sanctions, such as helping Kurds document abuses and get their property back in Afrin. Considering the massive scale of abuses across Syria it appears that beyond the sanctions not much will be done for the victims. This include victims such as Hevrin Khalaf, a young female activist murdered by these groups in 2019.

In many cases activists such as Khalaf had looked to the US for support for their struggle for women rights and minority rights in Syria, only to see Ankara-backed extremists destroy their hopes in invasions of Afrin in 2018 and then parts of eastern Syria in 2019



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by