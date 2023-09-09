UAE, Gulf countries mobilize help for Morocco earthquake victims

The UAE began to organize support for Morocco in the wake of a deadly earthquake that occurred near Marrakesh on Friday night.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, directed an air bridge to be opened to bring relief to Morocco, according to Al-Ain media and other media in the UAE.

A report at The National said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, instructed the emirate's police rescue and ambulance teams to assist those working to find victims of the quake.

“I extend my deepest condolences to my brother King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco over the devastating earthquake that struck the country. We in the UAE stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected,” wrote Mohammed bin Zayed on social media.

The UAE will send relief material to Morocco. This may include police, rescue, and ambulance teams. In addition, the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and its charitable affiliates were asked to provide the types of relief that are required. This may include food and shelter equipment.

In the Kingdom of Jordan, the official state Petra News says that the Jordanian embassy in Rabat and the foreign ministry's headquarters have established “crisis cells” to follow up on Jordanians' situation in Morocco after the earthquake that hit Marrakesh.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Jordanian embassy in Rabat, “has been following up on Jordanians' situation since the earthquake occurred, and is contacting with Jordanian community there and with all parties, adding that no damage or loss was reported to Jordanians.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said Jordan, under King Abdullah II's directives, “supports Morocco with all its capabilities after the earthquake that struck Marrakesh.”

The earthquake measured 6.8 according to the US Geological Survey and its epicenter was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz province, south of Marrakesh. Authorities are working to clear roads to gain access to affected areas. In 1960 an earthquake struck Agadir on the coast and killed more than ten thousand people.

Al-Ain media in the UAE noted that the recent earthquake in Turkey and now the one in Morocco has brought concerns to the region that there may be more to come. The article notes that the earthquake in Morocco is considered less devastating than the one in Turkey.

Are more earthquakes incoming?

In addition, experts said these earthquakes took place in areas known to have seismic activity. That may not bring comfort to others in the region who live in areas known to be earthquake-prone, such as Israel and the countries next to it. It is expected that more earthquakes will occur on these fault lines in the future and the experience of Turkey and Morocco may illustrate that many countries in the region are not prepared.

Nevertheless, the earthquake in Morocco is expected to bring together countries across the region to assist the people of Morocco.

Besides the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel other countries are expected to send aid soon.

The Hamas terrorist group also put out a statement saying it was extending its “deepest condolences to Morocco over a tragic earthquake that struck several parts of the kingdom, killing hundreds of people.”