Mahmoud Abbas: Israel's independence is a sham, US occupying Palestine

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that Israel's independence is "one big lie" during a speech delivered at the Red Crescent headquarters in the city of Al-Bireh.

"The United States is the [entity] occupying Palestine," he explained.

He went on to state that "the Palestinian people will fight and will remain steadfast in their country and the land of their ancestors and will continue to work toward their freedom and independence."

"The Palestinian people will achieve victory and achieve the independence of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital."

Abbas also emphasized the need to spread the "Palestinian narrative worldwide to refute the Zionist and Western colonial narrative." Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a photograph during his address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly, September 23, 2022. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Abbas' appeal to the United Nations

About two weeks earlier, Abbas called on the UN General Assembly to recognize Palestine as one of its member states, a move which would need the approval of the Security Council. It’s expected that the US would block all such membership attempts.

He accused Israel of “entrenching its apartheid” policies against his people and attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“As I stand before you here, the Israeli racist right-wing government continues its attacks on our people and its army and its racist terrorist settlers continue to intimate and kill our people, steal our money, and resources,” Abbas said.

