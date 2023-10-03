Netanyahu: Iran will not stop Israel from expanding circle of peace

"Iran will not prevent [Israel] from further expanding the circle of peace for the benefit of Israel's citizens, the peoples of the region, and all of humanity," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday in response to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's public dismissal of the "Zionist regime."

"Governments that are gambling on normalizing relations with the Zionist regime will lose," said Khamenei on Thursday, according to a report from the Islamic Republic News Agency and posts shared on Tuesday on the Ayatollah's X account.

This came after much discussion of Saudi-Israel normalization at the United Nations General Assembly in late September.

Also, the week before the UNGA, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Saudi Arabia informed the Biden administration that resolving Palestinian issues is critical for any normalization deal with Israel.

"As the Europeans say," the Ayatollah continued, "'They are betting on a losing horse.' That is the Islamic Republic's definite position."

Another X post read: "The Zionist regime is dying." He also said that "the usurper regime is coming to an end. Today, the Palestinian youth, the anti-oppression, anti-occupation movement in Palestine is more energetic, more alive, and more prepared than ever during the past 70 or 80 years. God willing the movement will achieve its goals." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with the guests of the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, Iran October 3, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

Finally, he wrote: "Imam Khomeini once described the usurper Zionist regime as a cancer. This cancer will definitely be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people."

Israel's defense minister responds to Khamenei's posts

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded to Khamenei's threats in his own post on X, saying: "The murderous terror regime in Iran has already succeeded in dissolving several countries it has taken over. Now it is trying to sabotage peace efforts with idle threats."

"Iran," he said, "will continue to act to spread terror and destruction. Israel [will continue] to achieve security for its citizens and peace in the Middle East."