The World Jewish Congress (WJC) has reported on the progress of its high-level delegation's discussions in Qatar, which took place from October 30th to November 1st, concerning the 240 Israeli hostages in Gaza.

A statement released by the WJC on Wednesday details the diplomatic efforts led by WJC President Ronald Lauder: "During these high-level meetings, Lauder articulated the profound concerns of global Jewry regarding the plight of Israeli hostages in Gaza, seeking the influential intervention of the Arab leaders to secure their unconditional release."

The WJC delegation, which included prominent Jewish figures from the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland, was reassured by Qatari leaders of their "unwavering commitment to the hostages' immediate freedom," a stance that resonates with the shared aspirations for humanitarianism and peace in the region.

WJC president remains optimistic about Qatari mediation

Lauder, who initiated this urgent diplomatic mission, is quoted expressing his forward-looking stance: "Mr. Lauder remains optimistic about the potential outcomes of these engagements. He trusts that the esteemed Arab leaders will dedicate their efforts to saving lives and forging pathways toward a harmonious and peaceful future for the entire region." RONALD S. LAUDER (credit: RSL Office Media)

The Jerusalem Post reached out to members of the delegation who have declined to comment on the content of their visit.