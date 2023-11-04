The IDF said on Saturday that the Hamas terrorist organization took advantage of a humanitarian window of opportunity that the IDF gave to the residents of Gaza and carried out attacks with mortar fire and anti-tank missiles.

“There were no casualties to our forces in this incident,” the IDF said.

The IDF has been operating on the ground in Gaza for a week. The IDF had informed residents that the Salah al-Din route, a major road running from Gaza City to southern Gaza, could be used for humanitarian transit by civilians. “While the IDF was opening a humanitarian axis for the movement of Gaza residents to the south, terrorists from the terrorist organization Hamas attacked the forces involved in opening it,” the IDF said.

Hamas exploited this and used mortars and artillery to prevent it from being opened to the movement of civilians.

The road was supposed to be open from 13:00 to 16:00 so that people could leave northern Gaza and head south for safety. Israel has called on civilians to leave northern Gaza for weeks. The fighting is taking place in areas on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The IDF released a video showing impacts from the Hamas terror fire near the route. It also showed other documentation of the attack by Hamas targeting the humanitarian corridor.

In addition, a recording was released about the opening of the corridor.