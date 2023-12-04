IDF spox. publishes bedtime story about 'the sin of Sinwar'

The IDF spokesperson for Arabic Media, Avichay Adraee, read a bedtime story about Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his abandonment of the citizens of Gaza in a video on X on Monday.

"Today's story: The sin of Abu Ibrahim (a widely used nickname for Sinwar)," read Adraee as lullaby music played in the background.

"There was a man thinking about everyone who was important to him. He prepared everything to protect himself and his friends: tunneling, preserving food, storing water.

"What about the citizens in Gaza? They have nothing left...What happened when citizens received a warning to move south? Abu Ibrahim did not agree. Why? Because Abu Ibrahim only cares about himself and his friends," added Adraee. Palestinians fleeing from the north of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 3, 2023. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

'The one who is silent about the truth is a dumb devil'

"Abu Ibrahim has been silent for more than a month and a half. And you know what they say about those who remain silent in the face of injustice? 'The one who is silent about the truth is a dumb devil.'"

On the back of the book held by Adraee was a short description reading "the story of Abu Ibrahim's sin is a completely true story. All the actions listed therein are real...Abu Ibrahim left Gaza to face her fate alone. Abu Ibrahim destroyed Gaza."