In interrogations by the Shin Bet, Hamas's former communications minister, Yosef Almansi harshly criticized the terror organization, and painted their leader, Yahya Sinwar, as an unpopular despot who has only brought harm to Palestinians, according to a statement by the agency on Sunday.

Sinwar "has delusions of grandeur," Almansi said. "He feels like he is above everyone else." The people, he said, don't agree: "I have not seen anybody in the Gaza Strip who supports Sinwar," he told Shin Bet interrogators, "nobody likes Sinwar. There are people who, day and night, pray that God will free us from him."

Speaking of the group he served as a part of the Gazan government, Almansi said that "the achievements of Hamas are the killing and destruction of more than 60% of the buildings, infrastructure, streets, and public facilities," Almansi told interrogators. "This is a group of lunatics that Sinwar leads," he said. "They destroyed the Gaza Strip. They set it back 200 years."

Yosef Almansi, former Communications Minister for Hamas's government in Gaza, speaks to Shin Bet interrogators. (credit: SHIN BET/SCREENSHOT)

Almansi: October 7 was "the opposite of Islam"

Of Hamas's attack on Israel, Almansi said, "October 7 is the opposite of Islam. It is heresy, madness. "What they did (acts such as the raping of women, taking of 240 hostages, and killing 1,200 people) is not accepted by logic, religion, or intellect. Those who are responsible for this are Sinwar and his group."

"My advice to the people in Gaza: to oppose Sinwar's group. Let us live, take care of people. We will build Gaza; It will take time. The wound is big."