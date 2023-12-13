Joshua's Tomb in West Bank vandalized with pro-Hamas messages

Vandalists desecrated the Tomb of Joshua complex, located near the Palestinian West Bank village of Kifl Haris, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

As per reports, the tomb was graffitied over with antisemitic phrases and calls in support of Hamas's October 7 massacre.

In addition, the unknown vandalists spraypainted the names of several terrorists who claimed the lives of Israelis in attacks on the burial complex, in the West Bank's Samaria region.

"This is a barbaric hate crime which amounts to a terror attack," Samaria regional council head Yossi Dagan said in response to the incident.

"This is a reminder that the enemy in Gaza and the enemy in the West Bank has one shared goal - destroy the State of Israel and murdering Jews," Dagan added. Outside the tomb of Calev Ben Yepune in the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Palestinians in West Bank using 'ISIS-like methods,' Dagan charges

Palestinian terrorists are using ISIS-like plans to root out Israel's historical roots in its holy sites, in addition to "harming Jewish souls in barbaric manners," the Samaria regional council head charged, as per Israeli media.

"There is a reason these barbarians do both together, using the same methods adopted by ISIS," he said.