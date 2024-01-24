Iran-backed Houthis demand US, UK aid workers leave

The Iranian-backed Houthis have demanded that US and UK citizens who work in Yemen leave the country. It has sent a letter to the United Nations in Yemen with this demand.

“The letter also calls on aid agencies not to recruit any workers with dual nationalities from the UK and US in the next 30 days,” Sky News reported.

According to a report at Al-Ain news, the Houthis have made it clear to aid organizations in Sanaa, Yemen, that US and UK personnel must leave the country.

The Houthis control part of Yemen but not the whole country. The Houthis have been attacking commercial ships over the last two months. Recently the US and UK have increased airstrikes on the Houthis in response to their attacks.

Houthis are targeting UN officials

According to Al-Ain media, the Houthis have targeted a representative of UNICEF, who is British, and also a British citizen who is of Sudanese origin and works with the UN. A tribal supporter of Yemen's Houthis hold his traditional dagger, or jambiya, during a protest against recent U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets, near Sanaa, Yemen January 14, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

In addition, they have asked an American who works for the World Food Programme to leave. “The sources indicated that the Houthi group warned the United Nations and international organizations against bringing any employee or official holding British or American citizenship to areas under its control,” al-Ain media said.

This represents a new escalation by the Houthis. The group has become increasingly aggressive in its attacks and these demands appear to mean that it wants to increase attacks on US and UK ships and other ships. Advertisement

The Houthis have allowed Russian and Chinese ships to transit the Red Sea but have attacked other shipping companies. The Houthis back Hamas in Gaza.