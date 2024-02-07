Thousands gathered early this morning in Antakya, Hatay province, to honor the one-year anniversary of the catastrophic earthquakes that rocked southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. With candles in hand and tears in their eyes, more than 10,000 mourners convened in public squares, reflecting on the tragedy that claimed over 50,000 lives in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria.

In a demonstration of grief mixed with frustration, protesters voiced their anger at what they perceived as government negligence in the aftermath of the disaster. Chants demanding accountability rang out as residents called for the resignation of local officials and criticized the lack of swift assistance during the critical hours following the tremors.

In the main square of Antakya, protesters confronted Health Minister Fahrettin Koca with the haunting question, "Can anybody hear my voice?" - echoing the desperate cries for help from those trapped beneath the rubble. For many, the pain of losing loved ones was compounded by the agonizing wait for rescue, with some perishing while trapped in the cold darkness.

Following the vigil, participants threw flowers into the Asi River, a symbolic gesture honoring the memory of the departed. Merve Gursel, who lost multiple family members in the disaster, tearfully called out their names as she cast carnations into the water, lamenting the profound loss and the absence of timely assistance. The ''Olive Branches'' delegation in Turkey after the earthquake (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Rebuilding after the quakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged the enduring pain of the earthquake's aftermath, emphasizing the government's commitment to rebuilding shattered communities.

"Such great disasters and great sufferings are also turning points in which the strength of the unity, solidarity and brotherhood of nations is tested," Erdogan said in a social media post.

However, disillusionment persists among survivors, with many questioning the slow pace of reconstruction and the efficacy of official response efforts. In interviews with international media outlets, young Turks seem to have relocation on their minds, with many looking to leave the country.