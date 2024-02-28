What game is Iran playing, suddenly slowing down its nuclear program?

After sending a variety of strong signals between November 2023 and January 2024 that it was pushing the envelope further with its nuclear weapons program, why suddenly this month did Iran slow things down?

Is there some larger change in policy going on from the Islamic Republic? Or is Tehran just playing games again shortly before the IAEA Board of Governors is due to meet from March 4-8?

On Monday, the IAEA reported that Iran had reduced its stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium by 6.8 kilograms (kg), after having grown this stockpile almost continuously since early 2021.

On one hand, this is a significant move. It not only is complying with one request from the West, to freeze 60% highly enriched uranium progress. It is going beyond by reducing the existing stock.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei views the Iran nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023.

Symbolically meaningful, but in practice not significant

While meaningful symbolically, in statistical terms, the change is not worth much.

The reduction was from 128.3 kg to 121.5 kg, leaving Iran with around enough enriched uranium at the 60% level, that if it took the small jump to 90%, in a period of a week or so, it could have enough weaponized uranium for three nuclear weapons.

In addition, some of the diluted uranium was only diluted down to the 20% level, and other uranium enrichment at the 20% level increased from 567 kg. to 712 kg.

It is estimated that Tehran has enough enriched uranium at the 20% level to develop another four nuclear weapons if it made the decision to try for a “nuclear breakout.”

Combined that means that even after Iran’s moving backwards, it still has significant enriched uranium quantities which could get it to seven to 10 nuclear bomb’s worth of uranium within a couple of months.

This is because the major jump for enriching uranium is from low enriched levels of three or five percent up to 20%, according to nuclear scientists.

From 20%, the qualitative distance to 90% is actually shorter than the distance to get to 20%.

Iran expelled IAEA inspectors in September

That is not the only problem the Islamic Republic has not addressed.

In September 2023, it tossed out the eight most important IAEA inspectors (according to IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi.) These were the same inspectors who caught Iran enriching up to 84% in one nuclear facility in February 2022.

Also, the ayatollahs once again violated a deal with the IAEA to restore much of the camera surveillance access of its facilities which it took away in early 2021 and again in mid-2022.

Moreover, Tehran is not even trying to answer IAEA questions about military aspects of its nuclear program which the Mossad revealed from Iranian nuclear secrets it seized in a 2018 raid in Tehran.

Finally, on Wednesday it was reported that Iran's Information and Communications Minister Issa Zarepour had revealed told state media that a Russian space launch vehicle will send an Iranian satellite to space later this week.

As usual with Iranian space launches, complicated questions come to play about whether there could be dual-use technology involved which could lead to advances in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons program.

A billboard with a photo of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called ''Fattah'' and with text reading ''400 seconds to Tel Aviv'' is seen on a building in Tehran, Iran June 8, 2023

Iran is also pursuing delivery mechanisms

But another key element for nuclear weapons is the ability to deliver or fire the weapon at a target.

In December 2023, Tehran sent up a rocket with a test living space capsule as the country pressed on with its long-time plans to send astronauts into space.

The report said that the capsule reached an altitude of 130 kilometers.

In September 2023, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully launched a third satellite into low orbit in a period of only a few years.

The satellite was the third version of the imaging satellite Noor, which means “light” in Persian.

This satellite, the Noor-3, was reportedly placed in an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth.

In August 2022, an Iranian-owned and Russian-built satellite – presented as having the capability to take high-resolution photos – was successfully launched by some mixed Russian-Iranian project from Kazakhstan.

All of this points to Iranian progress in delivering nuclear weapons if it ever moves in that direction.

Based on all of the above, Iran has only made a slight tactical retreat to avoid a harsh censure from the IAEA Board next week.

By tossing a bone to the IAEA and the West, it will be harder for the Board to censure Tehran, let alone to refer the issue to the UN Security Council for a real confrontation.

Iran may also temporarily be somewhat deflated by US and other allies attacks on its proxies in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, as well as Israeli victories against Hamas in Gaza, and to some extent against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But for Iran to really reduce the threat it presents, it would need to reduce or ship out far more of its uranium stock and address the numerous other issues which continue to suggest that its purposes are nefarious