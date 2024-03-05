The Emiratis’ Islam of tolerance is the hope of the Muslim world - opinion

One month ago, I published an open letter to Islam, in which I outlined Judaism’s view of Islam and extended an invitation to constructive dialogue. I identified points of commonality between the two religions, highlighted Islam’s moral and theological problems from a Jewish perspective, and suggested pathways for reform.

The letter, published in Hebrew, Arabic, French, and English, was sent to dozens of important figures in the Muslim world, and the reactions were quick to follow. Most have been quite positive and intriguing, including an invitation to visit the UAE.

The Emiratis were particularly interested in holding a dialogue on religious terms. Contrary to a popular view that religious discourse is an obstacle to peaceful relations, I believe that a dialogue based explicitly on religious principles holds the potential to transform the relationship between Israel and the Muslim world, and perhaps even facilitate change within Islam itself.

I gladly accepted the invitation and was received with respect and tremendous hospitality by my Emirati hosts.

During my three-day trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including the Grand Mosque, I met with many government and religious figures, businessmen, and ambassadors. Most prominent were Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the UAE Federal National Council, and Sheik Muhammad Talib al-Shihi, director of the Preaching Department at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

During my discussions, I raised the issue that one of the central Islamic claims against Israel is that its very existence as an independent state constitutes an encroachment into Dar al-Islam, meaning land that had previously been under Muslim control, which Muslims are obligated to reconquer by force. I suggested that, instead, the State of Israel should be recognized as the fulfillment of Allah’s covenant with the sons of Israel, which the Quran recognizes as the rightful inheritors of the land.

Dr. Al Nuaimi replied that the entire idea of dividing the entire world into Dar al-Islam and Dar al-Harb was a total fabrication with no basis in the Quran, but, rather, invented by Islamists over the past 100 years.

A number of other Emiratis that I met also emphasized that Israelis should stop trying to justify their existence, saying “Israel is an established fact” and adding that Israel need not invoke the Holocaust, but, rather, that Jews have deep roots here in the Middle East.

I raised the issue of the need for the Islamic world to recognize that the Jews are a nation and not a religion – a topic of great consequence in Islamist claims against Israel. Al Nuaimi replied that this is not a problem, as Israel is legitimate regardless, and the Jews are free to define themselves as they see fit.

It was clear from my discussions that the Emiratis strongly oppose all Islamist movements, including ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as revolutionary Iran. They also have no interest in supporting Palestinian political goals but are only interested in the living conditions of fellow Arabs. The subject of Israel’s current war didn’t come up once.

I suggested that Muslims should stop claiming that the entire Temple Mount is al-Aqsa, as only the southern corner was ever a mosque, while the Dome of the Rock was originally built in honor of the Jewish Temple. They replied that al-Aqsa is in any case not of central importance in Islam and said I should speak to the Jordanian Wakf about it, offering to arrange a meeting.

PERHAPS THIS is not surprising from the country that has raised the banner of tolerance and coexistence and erased all anti-Israel content from its schoolbooks. But what must be understood is that the Emiratis’ embrace of the values of tolerance is based on what is in their view the authentic interpretation of Islam, and not a tactical move to appeal to Western audiences or to attract foreign investment. They are religiously committed to promoting an Islam of tolerance and are undeterred even in the face of countless threats from ISIS and others to assassinate Emirati leaders.

This does not mean that they have any interest in adopting a democratic system of government. They see regular multiparty elections as detrimental to effective governance. But tolerance and coexistence are the law of the land and enforced ruthlessly. Abu Dhabi is one of the safest cities in the world to walk around at night, including for Jews.

The UAE is a wealthy country teeming with impressive construction projects and a place where ultra-hi-tech amenities abound. But it is not a center of scientific innovation, its culture is represented symbolically in souvenir stores as a camel on an island.

I mentioned that perhaps a reason for the lack of innovative thinking in the Muslim world is the closing of the gates of ijtihad – the practice of interpretation based on independent reasoning in Islam – some nine centuries ago. My hosts replied that the abandonment of ijtihad was, indeed, a grave mistake. They said no more, but in reading the recent literature coming from the Emirati religious authorities, it is clear that in practice they allow themselves much freedom of interpretation of the Quran.

They claim that the concept that non-Muslims in an Islamic society have the second-class status of dhimmi is no longer applicable, but, rather, that every citizen has equal rights. They use the Quranic verse “You have your own religion, and I have mine” (Sura Al-Kafirun, 109), as a basis for religious tolerance, even though the traditional understanding of the verse in classical commentaries and hadith is quite different.

The UAE has admirable views, but unfortunately doesn't reside in the center of the Muslim world

The UAE is, unfortunately, not the center of religious authority in the Muslim world. Their views would carry much greater significance if they were adopted by Al-Azhar University in Cairo, for example. But even the fact that there is a Muslim Arab country that is promoting them is significant. There is a tremendous amount of Qatari funds invested in promoting Islamist views at Al-Azhar and around the world. It is encouraging to see that the UAE is countering this by promoting tolerant Islam.

In my conversations with religious authorities, I mentioned that Islam’s claim that the Torah has been nullified presents an obstacle to Judaism’s recognition of Muhammad. I added that the 12th-century Yemenite Rabbi Natanel al-Fayyumi wrote that it may be an acceptable position for Judaism to say that Muhammad was a prophet who was sent to the Arab peoples, but not to invalidate the Torah. They were intrigued by this idea, and we agreed to further discuss the matter based on Rabbi al-Fayyumi’s work.

In light of my in-depth discussions, I came away with the impression that, at least in the unique country of the UAE, the process of the repentance of the sons of Ishmael has begun.

It is just a beginning, and I do not expect dramatic changes in the short term. But it is substantive and based on the understanding that a religiously based discussion, based on honesty and truth, and which directly addresses points of conflict, is the path forward.

The writer is chairman of Brit Olam Institutions and a community rabbi and public speaker in Israel. For the full version of his “Open Letter to Islam,” please see noahideworldcenter.org/blogs/news/islam1.