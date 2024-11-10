IDF uncovers Hezbollah training center near UNIFIL post, counters UN claim of operating within post

As part of the IDF's activity to destroy Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, the IDF operated near a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post last Thursday, the military announced on Sunday.

In their statement, the IDF countered claims by stating that engineering vehicles did not enter the UNIFIL position in the area.

However, it is possible that Blue Line infrastructure was harmed as a result of the operation, the IDF noted.

IDF seeks to push Hezbollah from southern Lebanon

The IDF reiterated that it seeks to operate against Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities to push the group away from the area and ensure security for residents in northern Israel.

On Friday, the IDF announced that soldiers discovered a Hezbollah training center just 200 meters away from a UNIFIL post. A tunnel shaft and weapons located in the Hezbollah terrorist training center. (credit: IDF)

The Hezbollah training center, in close proximity to the UNIFIL post, was used by Hezbollah for training, studying, and storing large quantities of weapons, the IDF said. Part of the facility contained missile launchers for firing at Israeli communities.

UNFIL condemned the incident in a statement on Friday, claiming, "Yesterday, two IDF excavators and one IDF bulldozer destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a UNIFIL position in Ras Naqoura. In response to our urgent protest, the IDF denied any activity was taking place inside the UNIFIL position."