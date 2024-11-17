IDF artillery battery moves into Lebanon for first time since withdrawal

For the first time since the IDF's withdrawal from Lebanon, an artillery battery was deployed overnight into Sunday morning for combat operations in southern Lebanon, significantly increasing the range of artillery fire into Lebanese territory.

Following the advancement of IDF troops to additional targets in Lebanon and engagements with Hezbollah's second line of defense, Division 36 decided to move a heavy artillery battery into Lebanese territory.

The regular battery, composed of male and female soldiers, is conducting heavy artillery strikes deep into the area, providing operational support for any scenarios encountered by maneuvering forces.

In recent months, fighters from the 282nd Artillery Brigade have been stationed on the northern border, targeting objectives with artillery fire to assist maneuvering forces.

411th "Keren" Battalion artillery battery joins the fray

Sources in Division 36 reported that in response to ground forces targeting new objectives, an artillery battery from the 411th "Keren" Battalion crossed the border into Lebanon and commenced operations. This deployment is intended to extend the artillery's firing range, deliver full support to maneuvering forces, and apply substantial firepower within the combat zone. IDF artillery operates in southern Lebanon. November 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Since the start of focused ground operations in Lebanon, the artillery batteries and the fire command center of the 282nd Brigade have fired at thousands of targets, including weapons depots, Hezbollah command posts, operative apartments, rocket launcher sites targeting Israel, and many other objectives.

Since the operation began, the brigade’s forces have eliminated hundreds of terrorists and destroyed extensive terror infrastructure, supporting all brigades operating in Lebanon.