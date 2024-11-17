IAF strikes Beirut, Metulla declared closed military zone
Israel at war: What happened on day 406?
Tyre areas in waves of attacks across Lebanon • Soldier killed • North pummeled with rockets, including direct hits in Haifa, Nahariya
The Israel Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes concentrating on the Beirut and Tyre areas of Lebanon, as dozens of barrages hit northern Israel over the weekend, including a direct hit in Nahariya and on a synagogue in Haifa on Saturday night.
The IDF announced on Saturday the death of Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, 21, from Jerusalem, who was killed in combat in southern Lebanon. He served in the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion.
IDF: Hezbollah fired 80 projectiles into Israel on Saturday
Additionally, the IDF has declared the towns of Metulla and Kfrar Yuval closed military zones.
Approximately 80 projectiles fired by Hezbollah terrorists crossed into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday, the IDF announced at the end of the day.
Over the course of the day, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes against Hezbollah targets in the Dahieh area in Beirut, where the military says the terrorist organization has embedded its infrastructure within the Lebanese population.
IDF eliminates 10 Hamas terrorists in Jabaliya area
The IDF announced that its 401st Brigade identified about 10 terrorists in the Jabaliya area on Saturday, and an IAF aircraft eliminated them shortly after.
There were no casualties to Israeli forces in the operation.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says