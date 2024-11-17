IAF strikes Beirut, Metulla declared closed military zone

An explosion takes place as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Zibqin, Lebanon, August 25, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Israel Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes concentrating on the Beirut and Tyre areas of Lebanon, as dozens of barrages hit northern Israel over the weekend, including a direct hit in Nahariya and on a synagogue in Haifa on Saturday night.

The IDF announced on Saturday the death of Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, 21, from Jerusalem, who was killed in combat in southern Lebanon. He served in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion.