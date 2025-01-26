Syria says it stopped weapons smuggling to Hezbollah - analysis

For the second time in two weeks that the new Syrian government has stopped weapons smuggling, the Syrian government says it prevented a shipment of arms to Hezbollah.

This is an important development. It showcases how the Syrian government is seeking to interdict smuggling and also the region that it is serious about it.

There is likely some implicit messaging in this to Israel that Israel can trust the new government in Syria to stop the flow of weapons.

The statement on the official SANA Syrian government state media is short. It says that “the General Administration of Border Security, following monitoring and surveillance, has seized a shipment of weapons destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon. The weapons were being smuggled through the Syrian-Lebanese border via the city of Serghaya in Damascus countryside.”

The Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad fell on December 8. A new government was formed under Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani. He has been seeking to restore law and order and unify the country and its many armed groups and forces.

He has succeeded to some extent, but challenges remain. The interdiction of smuggling shows that he is trying to show off the efforts of the new government.

Israel carried out hundreds of strikes on Syria on December 8 and the following days, hoping to make sure weapons from the old regime didn’t land in the wrong hands. Also, Israeli forces entered some areas in a buffer zone on the Golan and took over the top of Mount Hermon. The new Syrian government wants Israel to leave these areas.

The report of the interdiction of smuggling is making waves around the region. It was the front page of the UAE’s Al-Ain media. The point is clear. The Syrian government wants to showcase its abilities.

Hezbollah notably mentioned

The fact that SANA is saying these arms were “bound for Hezbollah” is also important. On January 17, the Syrian government also said it had stopped a shipment of rifles and other weapons, including drones, destined for Lebanon.

At the time, it did not mention Hezbollah. Now, Syria's state media is clear about who the recipient is.

This comes as Israel is keeping troops in part of southern Lebanon past the 60-day period when they were supposed to withdraw. The ceasefire began on November 27 and this is now sixty days.

The IDF has left part of southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army must deploy in order for Israel to withdraw, and Hezbollah’s presence must end. However, as revealed by the smuggling, Hezbollah is trying to re-arm.