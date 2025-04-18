Why don't Gazans protest Hamas in face of destruction, starvation, and deaths? - analysis

The Gaza Strip remains firmly under the control of Hamas, not only in terms of political rule, but also in the social and economic spheres.

A significant portion of the population maintains some form of connection to the organization, whether through direct affiliation, family ties, or other associations. These close links make it difficult for individuals or the wider public to distance themselves from Hamas or imagine a viable alternative.

For many Gazans, even amid the current devastation, any other option is perceived as worse.

Israel's demand for the demilitarization of Gaza receives little to no support among the Palestinian public. Despite the destruction and suffering caused by the ongoing war, Hamas continues to be seen by many as the legitimate form of "resistance" to Israel, bolstering its standing even as conditions in the Strip deteriorate.

Why not protest against Hamas?

This perception raises a pressing question: Why hasn't the public risen up against Hamas, even in the face of widespread destruction, displacement, and the deaths of tens of thousands? Palestinians attend a rally calling for an end to the war, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2025. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The answer lies in a deep-seated sense of resignation and the population's ability to adapt to extreme hardship. Analysts point to Gaza's long history of enduring harsh conditions, along with a decades-old narrative of "steadfastness" that remains deeply embedded in its collective psyche.

Hamas, acutely aware of the threat posed by potential unrest, has responded to early signs of criticism with aggressive displays of control. In sensitive areas where dissent has surfaced, the group has deployed armed operatives and taken extraordinary measures to assert dominance, including reports of kidnappings, torture, and even the execution of protest leaders.

According to Israeli defense officials, the lack of a credible governing alternative in Gaza is a major factor in Hamas's continued rule. Were such an option to emerge, it is believed that public sentiment could shift, potentially triggering widespread unrest aimed at forcing change.

However, views within the defense establishment are divided. Some believe that targeting humanitarian aid mechanisms or asserting Israeli control over food distribution could weaken Hamas's grip on power.

Defense Minister Israel Katz is reportedly spearheading efforts to strip Hamas of its control over aid distribution. This includes coordination with international humanitarian organizations and private (mostly American) companies to establish logistics hubs in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza, specifically without any Hamas involvement.

Hamas is said to view the potential loss of its control over food distribution as a significant threat. The organization has reportedly conveyed strong opposition to Egypt, Qatar, and other regional stakeholders.

Nevertheless, the resistance has only reinforced Israel's determination to implement a new distribution framework. The plan, if successful, would involve the establishment of secure logistical centers and distribution points that could render Hamas irrelevant in large portions of the Strip.