Iranian FM dangles ‘trillion dollar’ opportunities for US companies in Iran in cancelled address

“Iran’s long-term plan is to build at least nineteen new nuclear reactors; this means tens of billions of dollars in potential contracts are available” for US companies, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote Monday.

“American companies can explore the trillion-dollar opportunity that the Iranian economy presents,” including companies that can “help generate clean electricity from non-hydrocarbon sources.” Araghchi further reiterated: “The Iranian market alone is large enough to revive the faltering US nuclear industry.”

These statements were supposed to be delivered by the Iranian foreign minister as part of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank’s 2025 Nuclear Policy Conference. However, according to the organizers, a last minute request by Araghchi’s team to change the format of the session in a way which would have “severely curtailed” the ability of both audience members and the moderator to question the Iranian official’s remarks, led to the eventual cancellation of his address.

From their part, the official Iranian delegation to the UN blamed the organizers, tweeting on their X account that “the cancellation follows the organizer’s decision to alter the format of the keynote into a debate.”

Araghchi then proceeded to tweet on his own X account: “I am accustomed to tough questions from journalists and ordinary concerned citizens alike. But turning my keynote address into an open Q&A would either turn the event into a public negotiation, which I am not willing to countenance, or be unsatisfactory for an audience probably looking for details on where the talks might go,” blaming his intended host being “neither cognizant nor considerate of these sensitive dynamics.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq December 6, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Mustafa Khasaf)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will not be speaking at the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference: pic.twitter.com/YretnkrIaM — Carnegie Endowment (@CarnegieEndow) April 21, 2025

Despite this, the Iranian foreign minister decided to make his scheduled speech public in written form, publishing it both on social media and through government news agencies.

Araghchi slammed int'l community in speech

In addition to attempts at tempting the US administration and public with “trillions” by investing in Iran’s energy sector and nuclear program, Araghchi slammed the international community in his speech for “ignoring Israel’s nuclear arsenal and refusing to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty or accept IAEA monitoring.” He also made an appeal to shared Iranian-American history, claiming that Iran had joined President Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace program during the fifties, also calling to halt any threatening language which would harm Iran’s honor, and conveyjng his view that Iran is the only country to “officially oppose nuclear weapons on religious grounds.”

Araghchi had also planned to address what he deemed mischaracterizations of Iran's nuclear program, which he maintains has been misunderstood due to "politically motivated narratives." The undelivered speech expressed cautious optimism about changing the "toxic dynamic" surrounding the issue and emphasized Iran's willingness to engage with Washington based on "mutual respect and equal standing."

The cancellation comes at a sensitive time as US-Iran nuclear talks have recently gained momentum following intensive meetings in Rome, described by US President Trump as making “very good progress.” These talks have been held much to the dismay of regime opposers, who, in the past few days, launched a popular online campaign using the hashtag #NoDealWithKhamene, while in Iran itself several murals were spread with graffiti reading: “President Trump, don’t sell us out.”

The Oman-brokered negotiations between Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff were described as yielding progress, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi recently remarking that "even the unlikely is possible" as the discussions advance.