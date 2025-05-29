US raises flag in Damascus: New envoy signals shift in US–Syria relations post-Assad - analysis

The new US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, attended a flag-raising ceremony to inaugurate the US Ambassador’s residence in Damascus.

The ceremony was important as it shows how the US and Syria are quickly working to increase relations after more than a decade during which there was no US ambassador in Damascus.

Since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, relations between Syria and the US became frayed and basically ended in 2012. Now, the Trump administration's outreach to the new leadership in Damascus has brought a new dawn for the ties between the two countries.

All of this has happened quickly in six months since the Assad regime fell. Trump met Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Shara’a, in Riyadh and then appointed Barrack to be the new envoy to Syria. Barrack is the US Ambassador to Turkey. Barrack went to Riyadh and Jordan over the last two days. He then went to Damascus.

Syrian state media SANA noted that “Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad al-Shaibani, and US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack inaugurated Thursday the US ambassador’s residence in Damascus. Minister al-Shaibani attended the ceremony as Mr. Barrack raised the US flag at the residence.” Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack as they are flanked by Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shibani in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2025. (credit: Muammer Tan/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

The flag raising is one of the many important changes taking place in Syria. On May 29, images posted online also show that the Syrian authorities intercepted a shipment of Grad rockets that may have been sent by Iran and destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It is one of many similar weapons shipments and smuggling attempts that the new Syrian government has prevented. This prevention of smuggling is important for the region. It also means that Hezbollah cannot threaten Syria or Israel. In the past, Hezbollah backed the Assad regime and sent forces to Syria.

Israel and Syria still maintain tense relations

Despite the fact that the new Syrian government and Israel likely share interests in opposing Hezbollah, the two countries have had tensions since the fall of Assad.

Israel carried out numerous bombing raids in Syria, claiming to be striking various threats. Some of the strikes hit military assets of the old regime that had been left around. However, Israeli political leaders also bashed Shara’a and accused him of being an extremist.

In the wake of the Trump meeting, it appears Jerusalem has changed its tone and modified its approach. Also, Israel and Turkey appear to be de-conflicting in Syria.

The presence of a US envoy in Syria and also visits by US members of congress make it more sensitive for Israel to be bombing a country that the US wants to help stabilize. It is one of several examples where Israel’s political leadership diverges from the policies of the US administration.

Israeli leaders made empty threats against Shara’a without first trying to do outreach to Damascus and see if the countries could open a new page in ties. The US has moved forward with those ties, leaving Israel to decide if it wants to change and embrace peaceful outreach to the new Damascus government.

So far, it appears that rumors of contacts between Israel and Syria continue to be downplayed. North Press, which is usually linked to eastern Syria, said that “the head of internal security in Suwayda Governorate, southern Syria, Ahmad al-Dalati, denied on Tuesday any involvement in direct negotiations with Israeli officials.”

The report notes that “his statement came in response to a report earlier by Reuters, which cited informed security sources claiming that al-Dalati had recently led direct meetings between Syrian and Israeli representatives.”

He spoke to Syria’s new media al-Ikhbariya channel.“I categorically deny participating in any direct negotiation sessions with the Israeli side. These claims are completely unfounded and lack both accuracy and credibility,” Dalati said. “The Syrian position is clear and unwavering…[it] remains committed to taking all necessary measures to protect the Syrian people and to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”