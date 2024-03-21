'I do this for my children': 'Post' speaks to Lebanese peace activists - exclusive

The imminent war between Israel and Hezbollah creates ripple effects within Lebanese society and its inner discourse. The Jerusalem Post reached out to two Lebanese anti-war activists, Dr. Ghassan Bou Diab and A., who make efforts to promote peace between the ancient people from the two sides of the border, on and offline.

The interviews have been translated and edited for content:

My name is Dr. Ghassan Bou Diab, and I want to convey a message of peace from the Land of the Cedars to the Israeli people.

After 75 years of meaningless clashes between Lebanon and Israel, it is time to think about a different approach. Time to consider what the late brave Begin and Sadat said in Camp David under US patronage: ‘no more war, no more bloodshed, no more tears.’

Because why would I even need to fight Israel? Why wouldn’t I do business with Israel or enjoy the fact that I’m a neighbor of Israel? Why do we need to pay tribute to the IRGC and the terrorist Mullahs of Tehran?

How many Lebanese must die for Iran? And why must I be a tool at the hand of Ali Khamenei?

Why would Lebanese blood be shed for the project of the Neo Nazis of the Mullah regime? Why must we deal with a foreign agenda that takes all Lebanese as hostages? Smoke and fire rise from a building following an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, amid the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and the IDF, in this screengrab taken from an undated handout video released on November 24, 2023. (credit: IDF/Handout via REUTERS)

This is not our cause, not national interest.

As a free Lebanese, I don’t want that. I want peace and extend my hand starkly to the other side of the border, hoping to be met by a like-minded hand.

We need a partner from the other side of the border to build peace for tomorrow, for the era following the eradication and defeat of terrorists.

Israel has the full right to defend its citizens and enjoy peaceful and safe borders. Nothing justifies the terror attack of October 7th nor the crazy, meaningless adventure that Hassan Nasrallah and his partner - the head of amal movement (Nabih Berri) are leading Lebanon towards.

If Lebanon were attacked by the same attack – what would be the answer of the Lebanese? I am not seeking to justify the unnecessary death of civilians, but mustn’t Israel have a right to defend itself from such evil?

We are at a conundrum.

Living as hostages of terrorist political Shi'ism

Having our beloved country bombed is saddening, but living as a hostage of terrorist political Shi’ism led by the so-called Islamic Republic, which in turn occupies Iran, is in and of itself a big challenge. We cannot coexist with political Shi’ism, which aligns only with what the Faqih, the ‘sage leader' in Tehran, wants. They say openly that Hezbollah is Iran. Yet Hezbollah is a terrorist organization taking Lebanon hostage.

Israel is smart enough to know that no peace can be signed with one Lebanese sect. It must be signed between nations and people. The collapse of the May 17, 1983 Is a historical example. But also The recent maritime agreement, which didn’t pass either through the Lebanese parliament nor through the Knesset, was a bad example. We need peace between states, not sects. Peace between two states under the patronage of the US, along with other Arab leaders.

Our founding fathers in Lebanon were not promoters of Political Shi’ism. They are Maronite and Druze, like Prince Fakhr Eddin II. The Druze-Maronite social contract established the big Lebanon State. The relations between Lebanon and Israel go back to even before there were the modern states of Lebanon and Israel, to the time of the Phoenicians and King Solomon, who brought Lebanese cedars to build his Temple, and to King Heram and others. This glorious past has nothing to do with the terrorist regime which holds our country hostage.

What prevents you from coming to Junieh or me from driving to Tel Aviv? Why do I need to fight with you? This doesn’t make any sense. What makes sense is permanent peace and diplomacy among the people. We are fighting a common enemy – the so-called ‘Islamic’ regime occupying Iran and its terrorist Proxies.

Israel doesn’t have to be on alert every 2-3 years just because Khamenei wants to cause trouble and reserve a seat at the table of Negotiation with the US administration. I don’t want my borders to be a cause for any threats. I want tourism projects in Naqoura between Israeli and Lebanese companies. I want my children to visit the sacred shrine of Jethro in Hattin. Israel is a diverse state. Why can’t I go visit the tomb of Christ or Al-Aqsa Mosque? Why should anyone need to build a whole ideology based on hatred and murder? Why should anyone be celebrating the murder of people who were partying? Only Fascism or Nazism would celebrate this.

I’m ready to work with whoever is ready to sustain a future built on love, economic relations and national interests, rather than hatred. I am a neighbor of Israel, I have national interests, and peace is my national interest.

You will surely find people who will call us Zionist spies or traitors. I don’t care. I’m doing this for the future of the Lebanese people and the Jewish people. I don’t want an ideology of hate. 75 years is too much. Endless war is too much.

It's time to give peace a chance. To think about unity and diversity, to declare that peace; just like war requires brave people and strong minds. We are not in the 1960s. This is 2024 for God’s sake. The whole concept of trying to create useless borders is a joke. Can they really ban me from talking to you?

Why? If we disagree, let's talk about it. There’s a secret word – dialogue- consisting of ‘dia’ – two and ‘logos’ – word or thought. And I don’t want to be banned from thinking.

Every single drop of blood and atom of soil is precious. As a Lebanese national, my national interest is to have the best relations with our neighbors. We don’t have time for war; we have time for peace, prosperity, and technology.

We’re good at marketing, and you’re good at producing. So why should I be missing out on these chances? The interest of my country is not only peace with Israel but a strategic partnership with Israel. I won’t call for an olive branch like Arafat did back then. The 21st century requires a different approach. What I am doing is extending a strong hand with peace, the only thing it holds is peace, to be met by like-minded people from the Israeli intelligentsia and public who believe that, if you are brave enough to fight the war – you should be brave enough to fight for peace. Of course, right after defeating terrorism on all sides.

The 1000-mile journey starts in one step, and somebody needs to start this process.

Let's light a small candle, instead of cursing darkness.

Dr. Ghassan Boudiab is the director of Demokrattia Center for research and strategic studies in DC, and a Professor of Science of Religions, specializing in faith-based extremism, from the Chouf region in Lebanon.

A.: A voice for the silent

I am 38 years old, originally from Damour, south of Beirut. I am active on Twitter advocating for peace between Israel and Lebanon, without allegiance to any party. Just a normal person.

In my previous life I remember having much animosity towards Israel and Jews, but then I started to educate myself. Animosity originates in ignorance. When I met the first Jew during a trip to Europe, I went and asked him ‘why should I not hate you?’

Today, after speaking and interacting with many Jewish people– I know that we are the same, we have the same emotions towards life, even the same ideologies that we want to live in peace.

The Jewish community in Lebanon numbers around two dozen people, maybe, and they are forced to live as crypto-Jews. I was a Christian before, and during my process of educating myself I understood that much of the hate against Jews stems from religious contexts, both in Christianity and Islam. Jews are described in negative ways, even as inhumane. I had to unlearn everything I thought against the Jewish people, and I started questioning everything, which eventually led me to leave religion altogether.

The first educating interactions I had with Jews online were through social media platforms such as Clubhouse and TikTok. I made a Jewish friend who directed me to religious texts such as Pirkei Avot, and I also read modern books such as Einat Wilf’s ‘The War of Return,’ and a book titled ‘Uprooted’ by Lyn Julius which tells the story of the ending of Jewish communities of the Middle East. We never learned about any of that in our country, never heard of the Lebanon pogrom, the Damascus affair or the Farhoud. We were always taught pseudo-global thinking, that Jews control everything. Now I know that they are in fact the number one persecuted people in the world.

Eventually all of this led me to question a lot. I had to unlearn all the lies I had accumulated in my life; throw it all away and start to look in the lens of the Jewish people.

My family environment was overall accepting of the changes I went through. I am originally from Damour, where a terrible massacre of Lebanese Christians took place at the hands of Palestinian terrorists in 1976. I wasn’t born yet but three of my mother’s brothers were killed, and she herself was traumatized as a massacre survivor. She never spoke of the events until I started going on my journey, though my father did talk a lot. They didn’t hide that those who liberated us and removed the so-called Palestinian occupiers were Israel, that the Jews kicked out the intruders and brought us, the native people, back to our lands. So for them, my journey was understandable. My mother was a bit worried, but she respects what I’m doing and frankly has no problem with Israel.

By the way, my friends were also whispering that they want Israel to come and eliminate those terrorists, but they can’t say it out loud.

I’m keeping my anonymity because I’m just a voice, and the person behind the voice doesn’t matter. I did publish a photo of my real face some time ago, to show that there is indeed a face behind the voice. Very few people know who I am, but many are sending messages to my X account saying that they support me and one day would want to speak out themselves.

I view my role as empowering Lebanese voices who want to speak out. I’m not charismatic myself, maybe articulate, but also a bit messy. I would love to see more Lebanese who would make articulate and well-thought cases for peace, enough so that other Lebanese who think similarly would join. People might call me ‘assimilated’ or not-representative, which is even more why we need more people like us who believe in peace to speak out. For their sake, I shut my own mouth and let them speak and empower their voices.

Threats only make me want to speak out more. I was shot in Lebanon for speaking against Hezbollah. I almost lost my life once, so what else is there to those threats? I was already halfway to losing my life. We must be bold and act. If not, the situation would be more dire.

In his last two speeches, Nasrallah was already addressing people like us who opt for normalizing relations, which only means that we can no longer be ignored. This is what frightens them most. I see it like a basketball match, it’s the end of the last quarter and we’re winning – so we can’t go into defense, only strengthen our offense.

Even those who don’t speak for normalization or friendship with Israel –articulate their views by saying ‘we don’t want war’. Before October 7 there were a handful of Lebanese who openly said that they want peace with Israel; but ever since the war started, they’re even less prone to do so, since it would look like treason.

However, I also hear Lebanese, Sunni, Shia and Druze, who participate in my X spaces sessions and say that they don’t want war but rather want peace with Israel. They hide their identities, which I of course respect, but it’s important to empower these voices as well.

Many are aware that Lebanon’s real enemy is Hezbollah. The notion is that the majority is against war, even if not pro peace. Hezbollah takes orders from nobody, even if the people tell them to stop, they won’t listen to you.

I call on expat Lebanese living abroad: if you don’t want our country to go to war then speak your mind. Do not remain silent. Our country is hijacked by a terror organization loyal not to Lebanon but to the IRGC, and it’s our duty to be the voice from outside, to project to the international community that Hezbollah is not Lebanon and Lebanon is not Hezbollah.

We have thousands of years of history with the Jewish community. If you don’t want to advocate for peace, at least advocate for rejecting a war. Lebanon is in an economic crisis, living off help from those who live outside. So now it’s time to raise your voice and not only your money. The Lebanese expat community, in the US, in Brazil, in Europe – they all know how it is to live openly and freely in the world, just the way Lebanon used to be when we were nicknamed ‘the Paris of the Middle East.’ Yet now Hezbollah made us lose our identity. So your duty is to speak, be bold. Don’t share your names if you don’t want to. Hide your identity but raise your voice, be a voice.

We need to get rid of Hezbollah, yet my wish is that no Israelis die on my soil. My people must liberate themselves, not through others. After the civil war there were no clear winners, so our people never tasted liberation from invaders. We need to liberate ourselves fully. If Israel will end up being the ones liberating Lebanon from Hezbollah – it would be another failure for us.

We should deal with each other as human beings. Jews know how it is to struggle endlessly in order to live. Hopefully we can talk as human beings instead of dehumanizing each other. I know how the Jewish people are open for a peace between Lebanon and Israel; now it’s time for us to be open about our longing for peace as well.

A. is a peace activist operating on social media, and a kitchen chef in profession. He hopes to promote peace between Israel and Lebanon and regularly hosts joint sessions for Lebanese and Israelis on his social media platforms.