The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is Iran behind the drone attack against Iraqi PM? - analysis

The attack on Iraq’s Prime Minister is another step in drone warfare and is a message by pro-Iran groups in Iraq that the prime minister is not safe.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 09:27
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups burn portraits of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and Iraq security officials during a protest against the election results near the one of the fortified Green Zone entrances in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups burn portraits of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and Iraq security officials during a protest against the election results near the one of the fortified Green Zone entrances in Baghdad, Iraq, November 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
The reports of a drone attack on the Iraqi Prime Minister’s home represent a major escalation in the region.
It represents the increased use of drones, primarily by Iranian-backed groups, to spread terror throughout the Middle East. It also represents the increased use of drones as a strategic weapon, in this case, with the goal of intimidating the Iraqi Prime Minister just days after security forces clashed with pro-Iranian protesters. The drone attack was likely carried out by pro-Iranian militias. 
There are no other culprits in Iraq who likely have drones that could or would attack the Iraqi Prime Minister. While ISIS has used drones in the past, it’s not clear why they would suddenly emerge suddenly now to target the Iraqi leader. That leaves Iran-backed groups. 
While official reports have not yet specified which group was behind the attack and no one has yet taken responsibility for it, the trend of drone attacks in the region points to Iranian-linked groups. A drone was used to attack a US garrison at Tanf in Syria in October. In July, a drone was used to attack a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman, killing two crew members. In both instances, the US and other countries have pointed their fingers at Iran.
In another incident in May, a drone was launched from Iraq, or possibly from Syria, targeting Israel during the 11-day war with Hamas. It is believed Iran was behind this attack as well. 
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi addresses the nation following a drone strike targeted his residence in Baghdad, Iraq November 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. (credit: AL-IRAQIYA/REUTERS TV/VIA REUTERS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi addresses the nation following a drone strike targeted his residence in Baghdad, Iraq November 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. (credit: AL-IRAQIYA/REUTERS TV/VIA REUTERS)
For years, Iran has been building more sophisticated drones to use for surveillance and kamikaze-style attacks. The drones have become better at navigation and pre-programmed flight paths or even real-time intelligence gathering. The fact they have targeted a moving ship is a clear indication of this. 
An attack on the residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister is another step in drone warfare and also a likely message by pro-Iran groups in Iraq that the prime minister is not above being targeted.  
On Sunday morning, the Iraqi armed forces announced the start of investigations to find out the location of the launch of the booby-trapped drone that targeted the home of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, according to reports. Images testified to the damage sustained by the home, but it is unclear if drone fragments had been found that would link the design to any single country or entity.  
One of the reasons pro-Iran groups - including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen - use drones, is that it is difficult to trace their launch site and to know who is behind them once they are launched.
Israel has, in the past, accused Iran of creating a drone training center. Drones from Iran and technology from Iran have been key to aiding Houthi efforts to attack Saudi Arabia. Since January, the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq have increasingly used drones to target US forces. This has occurred even in Erbil where the pro-Iran militias used a drone in the spring of 2021 to target what US media called, at the time, a CIA hangar at Erbil airport. Pro-Iran groups have done parades with drones.  
But, the kind of drone used to attack the Iraqi Prime Minister may be smaller than some of the kamikaze drones, which tend to be larger than the size of a human.
Locating parts of the equipment will be important, but Iraq’s security services may be reticent to conclude that Iran or any of its proxy groups were behind the attack.
Why? Because in previous incidents where Iraq’s prime minister has acted against pro-Iranian groups engaged in illegal attacks, they succeeded in freeing their jailed members as a result.
Now, the groups, most linked to the Fatah party in parliament and the paramilitary Hashd al-Shaabi, have been conducting a sit-in to demand the overturn of recent election results. This kind of election protest is designed to raise tensions and pressure the prime minister.   
The problem that Iraq’s government is facing is that the militias are often tied to official paramilitary forces because the former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi pushed to give the militias a legitimate role.
The militias were given increased power in 2014, based on some existing pro-Iran units, to fight ISIS. After the war on ISIS ended, the militias refused to go home. Abadi, who was backed by the US, empowered the militias.
They soon began taking over the border area of Albukamal in Syria, next to Iraq’s Al-Qaim, and funneling weapons from Iran to Hezbollah. They have been targeted by airstrikes, several of which were carried out by the US in retaliation for their attacks. 


Tags Iran Iraq iran iraq ISIS Middle East militia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Words of political incitement fired at Bennett, coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by