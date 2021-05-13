Iran’s hand seen in Hamas drone threat against Israel - analysis



This looks very much like an Ababil 2, or, as it’s known in Yemen, a Qasef. https://t.co/hZREBwTfI5 May 13, 2021 Experts such as Nick Waters and others have pointed out the close connection between the Hamas “Shehab” and the Iranian Ababil . The IDF has released video of the drone flying and being shot down. These drones appear to be based on Iranian Ababil drones, models of which have been exported to the Houthis in Yemen and which the Houthis build and used against Saudi Arabia. The US has warned for years about the Iran drone threat, including putting Iran drones on display in Washington.

On Wednesday, the IDF said that it “struck a squad of terrorists operating explosive UAV launchers belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The squad was struck while they were preparing to launch the UAV into Israeli territory.” Israel also said on Wednesday that the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted a Hamas UAV that crossed from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Israel’s Defense Ministry has said that the Iron Dome system has new capabilities, developed and made operational over the years, that make it effective against drones.

Iran has used drones to attack Saudi Arabia in September 2019, a major attack on Abqaiq that appeared to be a warning to Israel. Iran also used a drone flown from T-4 base in Syria to attack Israel in 2018. It flew into Israeli airspace and was shot down by a helicopter. Iran also advised Hezbollah to send what Israel called a "killer drone" team to an area near the Golan in 2019. Israel struck the team. Why do drone threats matter? Because drones can carry warheads and also move slowly and may maneuver. Most of the Iranian-style drones, which are called "loitering munitions" or "kamikaze" drones are the kind that can be programmed to fly to a certain destination and then sent on their way. They are launched from a rail and can be transported on a truck or even a boat and launched that way. They have a propeller at the back. Gyroscope technology used in them for guidance has linked Iran to the drone exports that have gone to Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and even further afield, to be used in places like Sudan, over Afghanistan and Venezuela, according to various reports.

In April 2021, Israel said that troops downed a drone and located an additional drone "belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace." In January, the IDF shot down another drone from Lebanon. In November 2020, Israel shot down a drone that flew from Lebanon. There were drone infiltrations in July and August 2020. There have been numerous drone incidents on the Lebanese border and also several on the Syrian border. In addition Israel's enemies have tried to shoot down Israeli drones. In March Israel's IDF said "during routine IDF UAV activity over Lebanon, Anti-Aircraft missiles were fired towards the UAV. The aircraft was not hit and continued its mission as planned."

In addition in September 2020, Israel said it struck a drone site related to Hamas in Gaza. In September 2019, Israel “a drone infiltrated into Israeli airspace from the Gaza Strip and dropped an explosive device on a military vehicle.”

This points to an increasing drone capability by Hamas. The recent conflict has seen several references to Hamas UAVs. Israel uses several terms for drones, usually calling the smaller quadcopters “rakfanism” and larger drones called “malatim” meaning a UAV. The Hamas drones that appear like an Ababil will likely have a warhead on the front and some sort of guidance system. They have two sets of wings, toward the rear and a smaller set in the front, looking kind of like a flying fish with fins. They are slightly longer than an average person.

That means Iran has a drone army that combines the kind of smart munition elements that cruise missiles have. The drones can be used in swarms. Iran has also tried to copy the US Predator and Sentinel and other drones, adding munitions to them like the US Reaper has. However Iran has had mixed success in this respect. It also has mixed success supplying the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah or Iraq-based militias with a way to fly the drones with a live video feed or have them return to base. This means that Iran's drones are still quite antiquated and that its allies, like Hamas possess drones that have antiquated aspects. Hamas drones are a threat because they can maneuver and fly low, but they still may be a blend between aspects of the V-1, old Israeli drones from the 1980s and cruise missiles. However, it is clear Iran is exporting its technology. Apparently the design is relatively easy to machine and built because the Houthis have become experts at using drones to terrorize Saudi Arabia. Some of these drones also have increasingly long ranges. Concerned in January pointed to a new drone based in Yemen among the Houthis that had a 2,000 km range that could reach Eilat. Iran has long boasted that it has drones with ranges of thousands of kilometers and Iran has said it has increased the armaments it can put on the drones.

Iran first began using Ababils in the 1980s against Iraq during the Iran-Iraq war. They were built at a HESA factory that is based on a factory that was once built by Textron and constructed Bell 214 helicopters prior to 1979. The IRGC today often uses the Ababil drones and this makes sense because the IRGC Quds Force oversees support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. It is believed that pro-Iran militias in Iraq have now used drones several times against US facilities. This points to a wider drone war being waged by Iran against Israel, Saudi Arabia, the US and others.