French cartoon row: Islamic leaders push Holocaust denial in response

In a speech on Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah raged against cartoons that he said had offended the “prophet to over a billion people.” Then he made a seemingly unrelated comment, that in matter “less sensitive” than offending Muslims, France had prosecuted “philosopher Roger Garaudy, who wrote a book questioning the myths of the so-called Holocaust.” In his speech Nasrallah denied the Holocaust and supported Holocaust denial, claiming the denying the Shoah was less offensive than cartoons mocking religion. His tirade against the Holocaust began by referring to a controversy with France in which Turkey and other countries led by leaders who identify with political Islam have claimed France is insulting Muslims. The controversy is largely invented because it stems from cartoons published years ago in a French magazine. It has been revived primarily by Turkey in order to encourage attacks on France. Why did Nasrallah seek to deny the Holocaust in order to get back at France for cartoons? The cartoon controversy has led to a series of hypocritical statements by leaders claiming to be offended. Mahathir Mohamed, the former Malaysian leader claimed that “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people.” Mohamad has been a far-right openly antisemitic leader for decades, yet he was invited to Oxford, Cambridge and Colombia university to push his antisemitism in recent years. Last year at Colombia the University he said he was “exercising my right to free speech” by denying the Holocaust. Mohamad, however, says that there shouldn’t be the same free speech for cartoons offensive to some Muslims. Like other Islamic leaders he uses Holocaust denial as a refrain whenever discussing free speech, demanding the right to deny the Shoah. Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei also denied the Holocaust during a series of tweets complaining about France. He began by asking France why its president supports “insulting God’s messenger in the name of freedom of expression.” Then he asked “why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust?” Once again the immediate refrain was to deny the Holocaust, which happened in Europe, as a way to get back at France and Europe for offensive cartoons. It was unclear why the Jewish minority, murdered and genocided by Europeans, should pay the price for cartoons mocking Islam. Iran in the past held a cartoon contest mocking the Holocaust and denying the Shoah as a “response” to cartoons in a Danish newspaper in 2006. It has not had at least three Holocaust denial cartoon contests. Turkey also exploited the Holocaust as part of its confrontation with France. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that modern day treatment of Muslims in Europe was similar to the “the crimes against humanity committed against Jews 80 years ago.” The constant reference to the Holocaust and attempts to make Holocaust denial legitimate and normalized from Lebanon to Iran and Malaysia, is not a coincidence.Every time there is a dispute with Europe about freedom of expression Muslim leaders who are connected to political Islamic leanings, either the Muslim Brotherhood or Iran’s regime, will push Holocaust denial and “question the numbers” killing the Shoah in response. There is very little explanation or condemnation of the denials. In fact the invites and red carpets for the Malaysian leader show that antisemitism is not a problem for most western universities. Twitter removed Mahathir’s call to kill French people, but Twitter does not remove Holocaust denial. The overall perception among these far-right Islamist leaders such as Nasrallah is that Holocaust denial is to be rewarded and held up as a virtue and that somehow denying the Holocaust gets back at Europe for cartoons mocking Muslims. It’s not clear how that punishes Europe, since Jews were traditionally victims of European antisemitism. Denying Europe’s history of antisemitism wouldn’t seem to harm Europe, as much as it harms victims of Europe’s racism. Oddly the same regimes also tend to then compare Europe to Nazis, but only in reference to treatment of Muslims, leaving one to wonder how people can at the same time condemn the Nazis but also deny the crimes of the Nazis. Denial of the Holocaust is almost state policy across swaths of the Islamic world. There is no clear reason why denying the genocide is so important to these regimes, since they had nothing to do with the Holocaust. However, there are almost no annual events marking Holocaust memorial day from North Africa to Malaysia. Nasrallah and others see recognition of the Holocaust as somehow helping Israel and Zionism. Hamas and other groups have the same worldview, using traditional antisemitic tropes to slam Jews and Israel. Yet at the same time some of these groups then compare Israel’s policies to the Nazis, which leaves a lack of clarity over why they acknowledge that Nazism is wrong, but don’t acknowledge the crimes of the Nazis. Ostensibly the critique of France is that it is hypocritical in having freedom of expression to offend religion, but not for denying genocide. But the leaders who push this show that they tend to support denying the Holocaust. They don't say that the Holocaust happened and that offensive cartoons should be banned, they claim the Holocaust didn't happen and that cartoons should be banned.