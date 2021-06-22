The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gaza ambulance crews use yoga to relieve stress after clashes

Some 50 ambulance crew members took part in the activity, with a focus on crew members who worked during the 11-day IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 02:05
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Palestinian paramedics perform yoga on International Day of Yoga, on a beach in Gaza City
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Ambulance crews in the Gaza Strip gathered along the coast of the enclave to practice yoga together on International Yoga Day on Monday as part of efforts to provide psychological support for the ambulance crews, according to the Palestinian Safa news.
The activity was organized by the Positive Energy Club in Gaza with the cooperation of the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine in Ramallah.
Tahrir Murtaja, director of the Positive Energy Club, told Safa that yoga was used to provide psychological support and that it was new in the Gaza Strip. Some 50 ambulance crew members took part in the activity, with a focus on crew members who worked during the 11-day IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls.
"We chose paramedics to teach yoga to because they were among the most affected groups in the latest war, especially since they were working under bombardment and psychological pressure," said Murtaja to Al Jazeera. "They were transporting bodies which left negative effects on their psyche. It's very important that we reinforce their positive energy through the practice of yoga.
The crewmembers underwent a variety of exercises, including proper breathing and other techniques to remove stress and psychological pressure, according to Safa.
Ambulance crewmember Hassan Hassanein told Safa that the exercise came a the "perfect time" in light of the recent conflict with Israel.
"It is a beautiful feeling to release the negative energy from our bodies that have been exhausted by the bombing and following of events in the field here and there, and a nicer feeling to meet our colleagues after great effort and fatigue while we were busy with our emergency missions," said Hassanein to Safa.
Another crewmember, Majed al-Balbisi, 45, told Safa that "We urgently needed any effort to remove this gloomy atmosphere that we lived in, so the yoga came at the right time."
"This sport has improved our mood and our psyche. For the first time I practiced it and I learned how very important it is for us and for those who live with a killer work routine," added al-Balbisi.
Al-Balbisi expressed hopes that permanent activities would be organized for ambulance crewmembers to relieve stress.
Awad Abdel Bari, the yoga instructor, told Al Jazeera that ambulance crewmembers are the "most affected by difficulties."
"We all face difficulties, but they deal with them firsthand as they absorb negative energy in order to give us the feeling of safety," said Bari to Al Jazeera.


Tags yoga gaza strip ambulances Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by