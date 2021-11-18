Herzog, Erdogan make diplomatic overtures after jailed Israelis freed

President Isaac Herzog thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope for warmer diplomatic ties between their countries, after Israelis jailed for photographing Erdogan’s house returned to Israel on Thursday.

The phone call comes after over a decade of tensions between Israel and Turkey.

Herzog thanked Erdogan on the phone “for his personal involvement and contribution” to Natali and Mordy Oaknin’s release.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Erdogan “emphasized the importance that he attaches to relations with Israel, which he said were of key importance to the peace, stability , and security of the Middle East,” Herzog’s spokesman said.

Herzog “welcomed the desire for Turkey and Israel to hold a comprehensive dialogue on bilateral and regional issues related to regional peace.”

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG visits a first-grade class on the opening day of the new school year in September. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Erdogan are expected to speak on Thursday, as well.

This week, Erdogan’s Senior Adviser Ibrahim Kalin got involved in the case of Natali and Mordi Oaknin, who were arrested after taking a photograph of Erdogan’s home from a television tower in Istanbul, and stood accused of espionage. However, after intensive interventions from the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister’s Office and Herzog, including calls to Kalin, he ultimately informed Israel’s Charge d’Affairs in Turkey Irit Lillian that the Oaknins were allowed to return to Israel overnight Wednesday.

Throughout the nine-day ordeal, there were concerns that the couple, who are bus drivers, were being held to exact a price of some kind from Israel, in light of poor relations between the countries for over a decade.

In the end, the incident was “Kafkaesque,” a mistake by local authorities in Istanbul, as one diplomatic source put it, and Israel was not asked to pay a price.

But Erdogan may still end up getting something out of Israel - better relations.

This comes despite the Oaknin’s jailing being almost uniformly covered by Israeli media as the unjust whim of an autocratic regime, and widespread calls in the news and social media for Israelis to stop visiting Turkey as tourists.

At a barbershop in Jerusalem's Machaneh Yehudah Market on Thursday, one barber said: "Maybe they should have kept them in detention for a few more days, then people will learn not to go to Istanbul."

Another responded: "I won't even fly through Istanbul; we'd probably be arrested."

Yet, Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid emphasized their gratitude to Erdogan in their statements, and the diplomatic source speculated that the contact between Israeli and Turkish officials could rekindle ties between the countries.

Poor relations between Israel and Turkey go as far back as 2008, when Israel launched Operation Cast Lead two days after Erdogan met with then-prime minister Ehud Olmert, embarrassing the latter, who did not want to be seen as complicit.

The nadir came in 2010, the Erdogan-linked IHH (Humanitarian Relief Foundation) sent the Mavi Marmara ship to bust the IDF’s naval blockade on Gaza, arming some of the people aboard. IDF naval commandos stopped the ship, were attacked by IHH members aboard, and killed nine of them.

Over the ensuing decade, Israel and Turkey maintained diplomatic relations, even reinstalling ambassadors in 2016, but over the years, Erdogan harbored Hamas terrorists, backed destabilizing activities in east Jerusalem and accused Israel of intentionally killing Palestinian children.

In 2018, Turkey expelled Israeli Ambassador Eitan Na’eh – now Israel’s envoy to Bahrain – in protest of the IDF’s response to Palestinian rioting on the Gaza border, and Israel responded in kind.

Meanwhile, Israel has developed close ties with Greece and Cyprus, Turkey's historic adversaries, with an emphasis on energy and defense ties. Israel, Greece and Cyprus have worked on developing natural gas fields and Turkish warships have warned Israeli ships out of Cyprus’s waters.

Turkey has claimed parts of Greece's exclusive economic zone, and Israel issued a rare statement taking Greece's side in the dispute.

But more recently, Erdogan has tried to make overtures towards Israel, which could be seen as a way for Turkey to get in on the natural gas developments in the region or a bridge to repair bad relations between the Turkish president and US President Joe Biden, who called Erdogan an “autocrat” who “has to pay a price” in an interview with The New York Times last year.

Last December, Erdogan was reported to have chosen Ufuk Ulutas, 40, a pro-Palestinian academic who studied at Hebrew University, to be his ambassador to Israel, though he never presented credentials in Jerusalem.

Soon after, Erdogan said in a press conference that "our heart desires that we can move our relations with [Israel] to a better point," and that intelligence sharing has always been intact, but that "we have some difficulties with the people at the top" and Ankara "cannot accept the attitude of Israel towards the Palestinian lands."

In July, Herzog and Erdogan held a 40-minute phone call, the first between presidents of the two countries in years.

The government’s effusive expressions of gratitude to Erdogan and the call with Herzog promoting a “comprehensive dialogue” between the countries indicates that, despite popular anger in Israel at Turkey over the Oaknin affair, it could end up bringing the countries closer.