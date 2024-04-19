Anti-Israel activists that praised Iran attack slam Israeli strike

Those who claimed that Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel were strong and just responses are now saying the Israeli strike was weak and an unnecessary escalation.

By MICHAEL STARR
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Anti-Israel activists and commentators who praised the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel Saturday night criticized Israel over reports of an alleged strike on Iran early Friday morning.

American Communist Jackson Hinkle decried that “Israel bombed Iran on Supreme Leader [Ali] Khamenei's birthday.”

Hinkle called on Iran to start enriching uranium and not to hold back.

Commentator Hadi Nasrallah complained, “We are heading to WWIII because the West is unable to say no to Netanyahu. What is he holding against them?”

Calls for a response

Syrian regime supporter Meram Sulsi, also known as Syrian Girl, claimed that the reported attack was weak but called on Iran to respond.

“Israel attacked Iranian soil directly,” she said on X. “Not an embassy but Iran proper. Iran must respond.”



Related Tags
Iran
Twitter
drone attack
antisemitism
IRGC
X