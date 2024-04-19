Anti-Israel activists that praised Iran attack slam Israeli strike

Anti-Israel activists and commentators who praised the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel Saturday night criticized Israel over reports of an alleged strike on Iran early Friday morning.

American Communist Jackson Hinkle decried that “Israel bombed Iran on Supreme Leader [Ali] Khamenei's birthday.”

Hinkle called on Iran to start enriching uranium and not to hold back.

Commentator Hadi Nasrallah complained, “We are heading to WWIII because the West is unable to say no to Netanyahu. What is he holding against them?”

We are heading to WWIII because the west is unable to say no to Netanyahu. What is he holding against them? — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) April 19, 2024

Calls for a response

Syrian regime supporter Meram Sulsi, also known as Syrian Girl, claimed that the reported attack was weak but called on Iran to respond.

Israel attacked Iranian soil directly.Not an embassy but Iran proper.Iran MUST respond. — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) April 19, 2024

“Israel attacked Iranian soil directly,” she said on X. “Not an embassy but Iran proper. Iran must respond.”