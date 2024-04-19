IDF prepares for Rafah op, explosions heard in southern Syria, Iran
Alleged Israeli strikes reported in Iran, Syria, Iraq
Syrian reports indicated airstrikes targeted sites belonging to the Syrian Army in the As-Suwayda and Daraa Governorates of southern Syria.
An Israeli missile strike targeted a site in Iran early Friday morning, according to ABC News.
The report came shortly after local sources reported explosions in Isfahan in central Iran, in the As-Suwayda Governorate of southern Syria, and in the Baghdad area and Babil Governorate of Iraq early Friday morning.
Flight trackers showed several flights headed for Iran had turned around and diverted from their planned routes, including several Emirati flights.
Pentagon chief Austin discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Gallant
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss Iran's actions in the Middle East, other regional threats and aid into Gaza, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Austin discussed "the importance of increasing and sustaining" the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, including via a new route from Ashdod Port in Israel, the Pentagon said.
US stops UN from recognizing a Palestinian state through membership
The United States says an independent Palestinian state should be established through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority and not through UN action.
The United States on Thursday effectively stopped the United Nations from recognizing a Palestinian state by casting a veto in the Security Council to deny the Palestinian Authority full membership of the world body.
It vetoed a draft resolution that recommended to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations." Britain and Switzerland abstained, while the remaining 12 council members voted yes.
The Palestinians are currently a non-member observer state, a de facto recognition of statehood that was granted by the UN General Assembly in 2012. But an application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the Security Council and then at least two-thirds of the General Assembly.
The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes six months into a war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
"Recent escalations make it even more important to support good-faith efforts to find lasting peace between Israel and a fully independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council earlier on Thursday.
"Failure to make progress towards a two-State solution will only increase volatility and risk for hundreds of millions of people across the region, who will continue to live under the constant threat of violence," he said.Go to the full article >>
White House says Israel will take its concerns about full-scale Rafah invasion into account
The White House said the two sides then "broadened to include interagency delegations to discuss Rafah."
Both the US and Israel agreed on the shared objective to see Hamas defeated in Rafah, the White House said following the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group meeting on Thursday between US and Israeli senior defense and intelligence officials.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan led the US side with the Israeli side led by Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.
A statement from the White House said the discussion began in a small group format to discuss the Iran attack and the "collective efforts to further enhance Israel's defense through advanced capabilities as well as cooperation with a broad coalition of military partners.
House overwhelmingly approves resolution condemning Iran, supporting Israel's defense
House of Representatives calls on all countries to unequivocally condemn Iran’s attack on Israel; commends the United States military, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan for intercepting drones.
Thirteen Democrats and one Republican in the House of Representatives voted against a resolution on Thursday that condemns Iran's attack on Israel and fully supports Israel's right to respond to this aggression through military, diplomatic, economic, and other necessary means.
Republicans voted 211-1, and Democrats voted 193-13.
The most progressive members and loudest critics of US policy and support of Israel voted in opposition of the resolution, including Rep. Jaamal Bowman (D-NY); Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO); Rep. Grep Cesar (D-TX); Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA); Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA); Rep. Sheryl Lee (D-PA); Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN); Rep. Ayana Pressley (D-MA); Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
Loud critics of Israel voted in opposition
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is the one Republican who voted in opposition.
According to the resolution, the House of Representatives condemns Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel; reaffirms and supports Israel's right to self-defense; stands with Israel as it defends itself against Iran's attack; seeks to re-establish deterrence against Iran and its proxies; and fully supports Israel's right to respond to this aggression through military, diplomatic, economic, and other necessary means.
Pentagon says it's ready to quickly move munitions to Israel, Ukraine if supplemental bill passes
US will support sending munitions to Israel if bill passes successfully.
The Pentagon is poised to move munitions quickly to both Israel and Ukraine if the supplemental bill passes, Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a news briefing on Thursday.
Addressing Rafah, Ryder said, "Our position has not changed in terms of the importance of ensuring that humanitarian assistance and civilian safety are taken into account as Israel conducts its operations against Hamas."
At the time of the briefing, the White House had yet to release its readout of the meeting between senior US military and intelligence officials and Israeli officials, and Ryder would not comment on Israel heeding US recommendations.
Pentagon support for Israel has not changed
Pentagon officials participating in the discussion included Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Melissa Dalton, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy Dan Shapiro, and Major General Joseph McGee, the Joint Staff Vice Director for Strategy Plans and Policy.
Iranian commander warns Tehran could review its 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats
Iran considers revising nuclear strategy amid Israeli threats. Talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact stalled; UN watchdog raised concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment.
Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" following Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran's nuclear program, which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.
Israel has said it will retaliate against Iran's April 13 missile and drone attack, which Tehran says was carried out in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus earlier this month.
"The threats of the Zionist regime (Israel) against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations," Ahmad Haghtalab, the Guards commander in charge of nuclear security, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has the last say on Tehran's nuclear program, which the West suspects has military purposes.
In 2021, Iran's then-intelligence minister said Western pressure could push Tehran to seek nuclear weapons, the development of which Khamenei banned in a fatwa, or religious decree, in the early 2000s.
"Building and stockpiling nuclear bombs is wrong, and using it is haram (religiously forbidden) ... Although we have nuclear technology, Iran has firmly avoided it," Khamenei reiterated in 2019.
ICC considering issuing war crimes arrest warrants for Netanyahu, others - report
The surprising news could be inexact given ICC's jurisdictional rules
The International Criminal Court may be considering issuing international arrest warrants in the relatively near future against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials for alleged war crimes, N12 reported Thursday night.
Around 125 countries are members of the ICC, including essentially all of Europe, and are bound by treaty law to honor the ICC’s arrest warrants, though there have been examples of countries protesting such warrants and refusing to honor them.
The report was extremely puzzling given that the ICC has not decided all of the relevant jurisdictional questions it is supposed to decide before reaching an arrest warrants stage.
For example, the ICC is first supposed to address the issue of complementarity, which is the legal question of whether Israel properly probes itself sufficiently such that the ICC would not have the right to address any war crimes complaints based on complementary or additional jurisdiction.
There has been significant debate about this issue given that the IDF has a robust preliminary probes and criminal probes mechanism for investigating war crimes.
It carried out 32 criminal probes and around 500 preliminary probes regarding the 2014 Gaza conflict and is expected to carry out thousands of probes regarding the much longer and larger current war.
The ICC might still decide that the probes do not lead to enough convictions or jail time, but this was always expected to be a process where Israel and its allies would weigh in over a period of months or longer, as occurred regarding the question of whether the ICC could recognize Palestine as a state to enable it to have basic jurisdiction from an ICC member state from 2019-2021.
Netanyahu met with officials to address the issue
The Thursday report said Netanyahu met urgently with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Foreign Minister Israel Katz to address the issue and to appeal to Western allies to assist.
In addition, the report said Netanyahu discussed the issue with top British and German officials who were visiting Israel this week.
One way the ICC might avoid the procedural jurisdictional question of complementarity would be if it initially goes after Israel merely on a theory of war crimes relating to humanitarian aid issues.
This would seem to be a longshot given that other than the first few days of the war when Israel was still enduring an invasion, the IDF has facilitated some amount of humanitarian aid.
As the IDF’s position strengthened security-wise, that aid has grown.
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan did accuse Israel in fall 2023 of slow-rolling humanitarian aid, arguing this could be a war crime.
It was unclear at the time how he would make such a case given that Israel was permitting aid, and was arguing that security conditions were slowing the aid process.
That said, the ICC could argue that Israel’s recent increase from 100-200 trucks of aid per day to over 500 trucks of aid per day shows that if the political will had been present in earlier months, more aid could have streamed through despite security challenges.
Still, any case would need to prove that people are actually dying of starvation and not merely eating less or in danger of future food security issues.
An alternative scenario could be that the ICC prosecutor will argue that a letter sent to Israel in 2021 to provide all evidentiary updates and other potential letters since could be used against Israel as saying that it has not provided a defense or its counter-evidence that it is probing, given that to date the IDF has said it is still months or more away from issuing probe results for even some cases.
Yet, another scenario could be that the ICC prosecutor has carried out a secret evidentiary process before the ICC Pre Trial Chamber to get permission to issue the arrest warrants.
It is also possible that the report is completely wrong or mischaracterizes certain more minor ICC developments or mischaracterizes the time frame for such developments.
Neither the Prime Minister's Office, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the IDF legal division, nor the ICC prosecutor's office had responded by press time.
Anti-tank missiles hit building in Yiron, no casualties - report
Two anti-tank missiles hit a building in the area of Kibbutz Yiron Thursday evening, N12 reported. There were no casualties, but damage was caused to the building.
There was no alert for the missiles.
This is a developing story.
IDF has decided on type, not timing, of counter-strike on Iran
Top Hezbollah official killed as 3 Israelis injured by groups’ drones
The IDF has decided how it will counter-strike Iran and its proxies but has not yet settled on the timing; multiple sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Because the timing is still variable and because of all the necessary complex preparations, the current decision could change.
However, the very development of a decision shows the severity and determination of Israel’s leadership to strike back, though all indications are that Jerusalem still seeks to tamp down the attack to avoid spiraling into a regional war.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi hinted that the timing of the attack was not very imminent during a visit to the Arrow air defense battery of Battalion 136.
He said, "We are enabling a home front policy to at least give citizens this Passover week to live almost like normal because we completely trust you and your readiness."
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
133 hostages remain in Gaza
37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says