Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force who assassinated in Tehran on Sunday, was linked to several high-profile assassination attempts on Israeli diplomats and figures across the world, Saudi-sponsored news outlet Iran International reported on Monday.

Khodayari was reported to be responsible for planning and executing strikes on Israeli citizens in Europe, Africa and mainly in eastern Asia, the report stated citing European security sources.

He was also in charge of recruiting civilians in several countries to commit the attacks against Israelis.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The assassinated Iranian terrorist was reportedly in charge of the 2012 Bangkok bombings, in which five people were injured in a failed attempt by the IRGC to kill Israeli diplomats in Thailand.

Thai authorities confirmed at the time that Iran is behind the bombings of the Thai capital.

Thai prison officers escort Iranian Saeid Moradi, 29, (in wheelchair) and Mohammad Khazaei, 43, as they leave the Bangkok South Criminal Court August 22, 2013 (credit: REUTERS)

As per London-based Iran International, Khodayari also headed a series of failed bombings in 2012 which occurred a day before the Bangkok bombings. He was in charge of an operation targeting Tal Yehoshua-Koren, the wife of an Israeli diplomat based in New Delhi, India.

As part of the operation, a sticky bomb was attached to Yehoshua-Koren as she was picking her children up from school. She sustained moderate injuries, while her driver and two civilians were lightly injured.

Later that year, a bomb was found attached to a car parked near the Israeli embassy in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. The bomb was defused after a Georgian driver for the embassy, discovered the bomb and called local police.