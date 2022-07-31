The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

The video declared Iran's regime can move its  "peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program" at a fast pace.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JULY 31, 2022 06:32
People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)
People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)

The Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday announced on two of it's affiliated Telegram channels that it plans to construct nuclear warheads and threatened to pulverize New York.

The Iran expert Ben Sabti tweeted that an IRGC “Telegram channel threatens to produce atomic warhead for missiles.” He cited the IRGC telegram chancel message that “Iran can immediately return to Emad project and build an atomic bomb if Natanz facilities are attacked.”

The Emad is an Iranian long-range missile.

According to the London-based Iran International outlet, the IRGC-linked  Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram channel  published a video titled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken.”

Turning New York into hellish ruins

The short video declares that Iran’s regime will develop nuclear weapons in a rapid-fire period of time “if the US or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes.”

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walk during the unveiling of ''Kheibarshekan'' missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS) Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walk during the unveiling of ''Kheibarshekan'' missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

According to Iran International, the video report says Iran’s ballistic missiles have the capability of “turning New York into hellish ruins”, in an ostensible reference to Iran’s space program.

“The nuclear facilities of Fordow have been built deep under mountains of Iran and are protected against trench-busting bombs and even nuclear explosion"

“The nuclear facilities of Fordow have been built deep under mountains of Iran and are protected against trench-busting bombs and even nuclear explosion… all infrastructures required for nuclear breakout have been prepared in it,” the video said, according to Iran International.

The news organization paraphrased the video as stating that “the facilities at Natanz may be highly vulnerable to a possible attack by Western powers and Israel but Fordow will immediately assume war footing and begin the nuclear breakout project within a short time if Natanz comes under missile attack.”

The video declared Iran’s regime can move its  “peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program” at a fast pace.

According to Iran International, the video noted that Iran’s uranium enrichment process to build a nuclear weapon in the underground facilities of Fordow, near Qom, has enabled Iran to be on the brink of nuclear breakout and membership in the nuclear powers’ club.

The US government classified the IRGC as a foreign terrorist entity.



