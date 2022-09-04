Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

The Islamic Republic of Iran imposed the death penalty on two LGBTQ activists for allegedly promoting homosexuality, human rights organization Hengaw reported on Sunday.

According to Hengaw, an organization that documents human rights violations in Kurdistan, “Zahra Sediqi Hamedani, known as ‘Sareh,’ 31, from Naqadeh, and Elham Chubdar, 24, from Urmia, both activists of the LGBT community, were sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia in a joint case on the charge of ‘Corruption on Earth’ through the promoting of homosexuality.”

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization added that “the sentence has been announced to them in the past few days in the women's ward of Urmia Central Prison.”

Urmia is a city in the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.

The independent Iranian news Twitter feed 1500tasvir also reported the sentencing, writing on Sunday that “Homosexual rights activists #Zahra_Seddighi (31) and #Elham Choobdar (24) have been sentenced to death.”

Flag of Iran in the Nishapur Railway Station square (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iran’s regime has executed between 4,000 and 6,000 gays and lesbians since the nation’s Islamic revolution in 1979, according to a 2008 British Wikipedia cable.

Hamadani was refused a lawyer

Hengaw noted in its report that “Zahra Sediqi Hamadani was deprived of the right to access a lawyer during her detention, and the security agents threatened her with her execution and deprivation of custody of her two children besides verbal harassment and insults to her identity and appearance.”

The Jerusalem Post reported in December on the arrest of the lesbian human rights activist Zahra (Sahra).

Peter Tatchell, the British human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist told The Post in December, that "Sarah's arrest is evidence of no let-up in the Islamic regime's persecution of alleged LGBT+ people. Mostly gay men are targeted for state repression but this arrest shows that women accused of lesbianism are also at risk. It looks like the Revolutionary Guards want to make an example of Sarah to show they are tough on alleged homosexuality and to strike fear into the hearts of Iran's LGBT+ community. "

He added that "the idea of a 'trafficking network' operating under the 'auspices of the trans-regional intelligence services' sounds fanciful.

"It is most likely an attempt to fuel nonsense propaganda and conspiracy theories that Iranian LGBTs are being manipulated and aided by the security services of Israel and the West." Peter Tatchell

Prof. Jessica Emami, an Iran expert and research fellow for The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy], said at the time that "from its inception, the Islamic Republic of Iran has treated LGBT+ individuals with despotism and barbarity. LGBT+ Iranians desperate to avert imprisonment and even death seek to escape Iran. Sara was doing just that when she was ensnared by the IRGC militia. Now, the regime is spreading false rumors in the media and scapegoating Sara. I implore human rights organizations to reach out to regime authorities to demand Sara's immediate release."

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident who fled the Islamic Republic of Iran due to repression, said in December “News like this doesn’t surprise us anymore. The Islamic Republic in Iran interferes in the most private parts of Iranians’ lives. The Islamic Republic wants to make slaves out of us, an army of slaves ready to die for the regime’s ideology. The regime wants to decide for the whole nation, wants to decide even for people’s sexual desire, for the relationship between husbands and wives and the amount of their children, for our believes, for the way we think. The regime decides which nations we should hate and which nations we should love and if we make our own decisions against the Mullah regime’s will, we will be taken into account as a danger against the national security."