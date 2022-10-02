The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Hackers claim to reveal identities of cops who arrested Mahsa Amini

The 3ackd0or hacker group revealed what it said was the personal information and photos of the officers who beat Mahsa Amini.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 19:01
Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

A hacker group known as 3ackd0or published the photos and personal information on Sunday of Iranians they claim were the morality police officers who arrested and beat Mahsa Amini, leading to her death.

The officers involved in Amini's death were named as morality police patrol officers Fatameh Gurban Hosseini and Parastu Safari, Ali Khushnamond and Enayatullah Rafiei. The information shared by 3ackd0or included addresses, birth certificate numbers, birthdays, parents' names and city of origin.

"We offer our condolences to the family of Mahsa Amini and we believe that the blood of people like Mahsa and other young people of your country will water the sapling of your freedom and your unity will defend this sapling like a shield in the face of strong winds and bad times," wrote the hackers in a video.

3ackd0or also released a list of photos and personal information of Basij members on Saturday.

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Who was Mahsa Amini?

Amini was arrested by morality police officers in Tehran in mid-September, with her family saying that she was beaten by the officers in the van that brought her to the police station.

At the police station she collapsed and was brought to the hospital where she later died. Her relatives have told foreign media that they were kept largely in the dark about the situation, including an autopsy conducted recently.

Amini's death sparked nationwide protests that have escalated over the past couple of weeks in which dozens of protestors have been killed.



Tags Iran protests hijab iran protests hack Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by