Hackers claim to reveal identities of cops who arrested Mahsa Amini

A hacker group known as 3ackd0or published the photos and personal information on Sunday of Iranians they claim were the morality police officers who arrested and beat Mahsa Amini, leading to her death.

The officers involved in Amini's death were named as morality police patrol officers Fatameh Gurban Hosseini and Parastu Safari, Ali Khushnamond and Enayatullah Rafiei. The information shared by 3ackd0or included addresses, birth certificate numbers, birthdays, parents' names and city of origin.

"We offer our condolences to the family of Mahsa Amini and we believe that the blood of people like Mahsa and other young people of your country will water the sapling of your freedom and your unity will defend this sapling like a shield in the face of strong winds and bad times," wrote the hackers in a video.

3ackd0or also released a list of photos and personal information of Basij members on Saturday.

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Who was Mahsa Amini?

Amini was arrested by morality police officers in Tehran in mid-September, with her family saying that she was beaten by the officers in the van that brought her to the police station.

At the police station she collapsed and was brought to the hospital where she later died. Her relatives have told foreign media that they were kept largely in the dark about the situation, including an autopsy conducted recently.

Amini's death sparked nationwide protests that have escalated over the past couple of weeks in which dozens of protestors have been killed.