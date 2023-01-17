The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
IRGC members involved in foiled assassination attempt of Israeli in Georgia revealed

The assassination plotters are from the IRGC's Quds Force Unit 400, which works with international terror groups to plot terror attacks across the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 01:40
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (photo credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force) members responsible for the failed assassination attempt of Itzik Moshe, a businessman and head of the Israel-Georgia Joint Chamber of Commerce, were revealed by Iran International on Monday.

Hossein Rehban, Mohammad Reza Arablo, Mohsen Rafiei Miandashti, Farhad Fashai and Ali Faizipour were revealed as the main members of the assassination team of the Quds Force Unit 400 of the IRGC – the unit responsible for the failed terrorist plot.

Georgia’s State Security Service announced in November that the assassination, which they stopped in November, involved a team of assassins from Pakistan who have ties to al-Qaeda and arrived in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi to gather intelligence on the target.

The IRGC’s Quds Force Unit 400 works with international terror groups to fund and plot terror attacks across the world. The hiring of foreign nationals for the assassination attempt is evidence of the Iranian regime’s pattern of using international terrorist fighters to try to cover its tracks.

WAVING THE Georgian flag during a protest against the arrival of Russian TV presenter Vladimir Pozner in Tbilisi, April 1. In current negotiations, NATO is likely demanding that Russia rescind its decision to add former Soviet state Georgia to its ranks. (credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters) WAVING THE Georgian flag during a protest against the arrival of Russian TV presenter Vladimir Pozner in Tbilisi, April 1. In current negotiations, NATO is likely demanding that Russia rescind its decision to add former Soviet state Georgia to its ranks. (credit: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters)

The IRGC’s overseas assassination attempts 

Iran’s IRGC has implemented overseas assassinations into their military strategy for years – particularly against Israeli nationals. There were two foiled assassination plots in Turkey in 2022 against Israeli citizens, while Israeli billionaire Teddy Saggi was tipped off by the Israeli authorities – likely the Mossad – that Iranian assassins were after him in Cyprus in 2021.

Iran has planned terrorist attacks in Georgia in the past, including in 2021-2022, and this is not the first time Moshe was targeted, Georgia’s security service added.

“The connection between Iran and al-Qaeda is not new,” Georgia’s security service said at the time of the incident. “This attempted terrorist attack once again shows the close and years-long connection between [them] – specifically the use Tehran makes of the terrorist organization, including hosting its members on Iranian soil – to advance attacks on innocent civilians while trying to hide its direct involvement.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



