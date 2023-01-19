The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Is Iran's Islamic Regime about to collapse?

Former US official Robert Joseph said in an interview that he believes the Islamic Regime won't survive the Hijab Protests.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 13:15
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022
(photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Former under secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Robert Joseph said that "the events in Iran are part of a revolution, the end of the Islamic Regime is nigh" during an interview with the Unity Foundation on Thursday.

Joseph said this in relation to the "hijab protests" that broke out across the country as a result of the death of Mahsa Amini. The protests have been ongoing for months, and many protestors have been killed in demonstrations while at least three people have been executed.

Joseph explained that he is optimistic about the future of Iran. According to him, "In university, I read about Iranians' desire for the 1905 revolution (constitutional revolution) and during my 40-year career, I have witnessed the rise of Iranians against the Shah's dictatorship and religious autocracy, which has been ruling Iran for 40 years.

"I believe that during decades of violent and repressive government during the era of Shah and Makhund, the desire of the Iranian people for freedom and democracy has always prevailed. I think people's patience is over and this is evident in what is happening in Iran's uprising. Let's call it revolution - a revolution that shows that the lives of the people have reached the limit and their endurance has been exhausted by the regime's widespread and pervasive corruption."

He added that "the people of Iran are tired of the regime's incompetence, whether it is in the field or fighting the COVID-19 pandemic or the bankrupt economy. Look at violence against women and minorities! They are tired of violence. They are tired of foreign controversy and what Iran has become in the eyes of the world, an isolated and rejected country. But most importantly, people want freedom and human dignity, and I think they will win in this way. It may not be that day, today, tomorrow or this month, but this regime is over. Things never go back. People will fight for democracy."

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Why have the protests continued for so long?

Joseph explained that the reason the protest is succeeding and entering its fifth month is that "the Iranians have been subjected to violence, suppressed and, in fact, tired. People are tired of this regime for many reasons and despite the oppression, despite the repression in the streets and despite the death of hundreds of people and the imprisonment of thousands of others, Iranians still want freedom. This is a reflection of their living conditions for a long time and their will to build a free and democratic Iran. I think the reason why the uprising in Iran has lasted so long is that people want justice.

"Iran is not Libya, nor is it Syria. It is a country that is ready for democracy and has been ready for it for a long time. The Iranian revolution only needs organization."



Tags Iran United States protests islamic regime
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by