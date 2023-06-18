The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Netanyahu: New nuclear agreement won’t stop Iranian bomb

A Western official said over the weekend that the objective of the impending nuclear deal between the US and Iran is to stop Israel from attacking Iran.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 13:24

Updated: JUNE 18, 2023 14:19
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives to chair a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 18, 2023. (photo credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives to chair a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 18, 2023.
(photo credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS)

A new agreement with Iran will not prevent it from attaining a nuclear weapon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday.

“Our first mission is to stop Iran from going nuclear,” Netanyahu said at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting. “We made clear to our American friends time after time, and I am doing it again today, that we oppose agreements, first of all to the original agreement called the JCPOA, which will just pave Iran’s way to the bomb and will pad it with hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Netanyahu said that his “principled opposition” to the JCPOA played a part in ensuring the US does not return to that deal.

“We also tell [the Americans] that more limited understandings, what’s called a ‘mini-deal,’ does not serve our purpose, in our opinion, and we oppose that, as well,” he said.

The prime minister added that “Israel will do whatever it needs on its own to defend itself from Iranian aggression, whether on the nuclear file or its terrorist proxies.”

IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Tehran in March. The writer says US President Joe Biden may grant Raisi an end to all IAEA investigations (credit: Iran’s Presidential Website/West Asia News Agency/Reuters) IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi in Tehran in March. The writer says US President Joe Biden may grant Raisi an end to all IAEA investigations (credit: Iran’s Presidential Website/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Western official: The US-Iran nuclear deal is meant to stop Israel from attacking Iran

A Western official told Reuters over the weekend that the objective of the impending nuclear deal between the US and Iran is to stop Israel from attacking Iran.

"If [the] Iranians miscalculate, the potential for a strong Israeli response is something that we want to avoid," the official said.

The US and Iran are close to concluding a series of unwritten understandings by which the US would provide sanctions relief in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear program, according to numerous diplomatic sources in recent weeks.

The sides negotiated indirectly via Oman after talks last year did not bring the sides back to the JCPOA, as US President Joe Biden promised in his 2020 election campaign.

The deal would have Iran halt its uranium enrichment at 60% purity, far beyond the 3.67% permitted in 2015, but below the 90% needed for a nuclear weapon. The US warned in the talks that it would exact a heavy price from Iran if it enriches to 90%.

Iran would also free Americans it is holding in prison, stop selling ballistic missiles to Russia and stop its proxies’ attacks on US contractors in Syria and Iraq, according to The New York Times.

The US would waive nearly $20 billion in sanctions, and not add further sanctions or pursue resolutions against Iran in the UN Security Council or the International Atomic Energy Agency. 

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller has repeatedly denied there was any deal with Iran, but he may be relying on semantics and the Biden administration is avoiding an agreement in writing in order not to trigger the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), which requires the president to give Congress the text of any deal regarding Iran’s nuclear program and triggering a 30-day review period.

An Iranian official told Reuters, "Call it whatever you want, whether a temporary deal, an interim deal or a mutual understanding - both sides want to prevent further escalation."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear nuclear bomb
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by