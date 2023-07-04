Iran addresses Shanghai Cooperation Organization - analysis

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tuesday. The address is a sign of Iran’s growing attempt to join organizations linked to Russia and China.

Raisi delivered a speech to the 23rd Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held via videoconference, Iranian pro-regime media said.

This is the first time that Iran addressed the meeting as a member of the organization. The summit Tuesday was hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports.

What did Iran's president discuss at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting?

The meeting focused on issues such as the fight against terrorism and also global food security. This is an irony since Iran backs extremist groups in the Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and leaders of four central Asian countries took part in the online proceedings as well as Raisi, Iran’s Tasnim News said. Russia and Iran are seeking to reduce the West’s influence and they want to use the SCO for their benefit.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during the unveiling ceremony of the new ballistic missile called ''Fattah'' with a range of 1400 km, in Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2023. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran’s leader said that “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as a growing organization with significant characteristics and capacities, has a privileged position in promoting the development of political, security and economic cooperation. Certainly, the benefits of the official membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will remain in history.”

The Iranian leader spoke in general terms about issues such as climate change and economic cooperation, according to the reports and statements put out by Tehran. This is an important development because Iran is seeking to exploit the SCO for influence on the global stage.