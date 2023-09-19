Why is Iran’s regime so afraid of Kurdish dissidents? - analysis

The last several weeks have seen an increasing crescendo of media coverage in Iran targeting Kurds and Kurdish dissidents. The latest example is an article at the pro-regime Tasnim media, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, publishing a piece that claimed a member of the Kurdish left-leaning PJAK group had sought to defend her dissertation while wearing a uniform and “without hijab.”

It was not clear from the article if the presence of the Kurdish woman in a video with her hair showing was what was most important, or if it was her supposed link to PJAK. The regime clearly sees all these issues as entwined and a threat.

The threat includes the fact that Kurds are a large minority in Iran, they tend to have numerous dissident groups that Iran calls “separatists” and “terrorists.”

Iran’s regime also appears to fear Kurdish women. Mahsa Jina Amini, a Kurdish woman, was killed by Iran’s police last year, causing months of protests. Iran has now targeted members of her family and Kurdish region in general to prevent protests on the year anniversary of her death.

Iran knows that protests from minorities can spill over

Iran’s regime appears to understand that protests by minority groups may spill over to other areas. For instance, Iran also seeks to crack down on any opposition in the Azeri region in northwestern Iran. mahsa amini (credit: REUTERS)

The regime has tended to believe it can oppress these groups in specific ways and that the groups will not unite in protest at the same time.

In addition, Iran has usually prevented protests from the periphery from spilling over to the center. Last year’s protests were an exception and the regime seems to realize now that harming female members of any of the minority groups in the country, will also affect Tehran.

For that reason, the regime has increased its crackdown and threats. Articles devoted to allegations that a Kurdish woman sought to obtain a PhD while also wearing the “uniform” of a “separatist group” are one way that the media seeks to target minorities and women.

In another example, Iran continues to pressure Iraq to remove Iranian Kurdish dissident groups. There are thousands of Kurds from Iran who live in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Iran has increased attacks on them in the last year.