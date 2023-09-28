How Iran gets ‘more bang for the buck’ in influence ops

Recent revelations in the US that Iran’s foreign ministry “officials initiated a quiet effort to bolster Tehran’s image and positions on global security issues, particularly its nuclear program, by building ties with a network of influential overseas academics and researchers,” have caused controversy about how the Iran deal was sold to the public and policy-makers. The revelations appeared in an article on Semafor by Jay Solomon called ‘Inside Iran’s influence operation.’

The new report builds on past revelations about the great efforts that went into pushing the Iran deal back in the years 2014-2015. It was already known that Americans had been subjected to a huge campaign of op-eds and articles in various media designed to sway public support for a deal with Tehran, even as Iran held marches calling for “death” to America.

Tehran generally has become an expert at getting more “bang for the buck” in terms of its policies abroad. It tends to focus on cultivating people who might be supportive without always needing to handle those individuals via direct influence operations. In essence, it gets others to run the play and it tries to invest in high-quality returns abroad, without the need for ham-handed policies, like directly funding an organization.

In the lead-up to the Iran deal, Tehran benefited from the US having fatigue with “endless war” in Iraq. It also benefited from Russia’s interests. Russia wanted the US to stop investing in air defenses in Europe and Iran got the US to shift focus to a deal on its nuclear program. The soft sell was that the US could reduce its forces in the Middle East if Iran was empowered. An empowered Iran would moderate, so the logic went, much as an empowered Putin would moderate once he got gas deals and the US stopped meddling in Eastern Europe. The US had sunk “blood and treasure” into nation-building in the Middle East, one narrative claimed, and the US had partnered too much with “Sunni” regimes; a correction was needed and Iran could guarantee America’s investment. To get to “yes” Iran needed a deal on its nuclear program.

Racism and orientalism: how Iran exploits Western biases for PR

Supporters of the deal said they were merely pro-diplomacy. However, from Iran’s perspective, a lot of this work aided the regime’s narrative and its demands. For instance, stories about an Iranian “fatwa” against nuclear weapons were trotted out to play on people’s beliefs in the West that Muslims are guided by religious edicts.

It's worth pausing here and thinking about how Iran uses racism and orientalism in the West to gain influence, through this “fatwa” example. An article at Al-Jazeera in 2013 in English claimed “Iranian leaders have pledged to never make nuclear weapons, which they consider a violation of Islam.” The fact that any media repeated this obviously bogus claim was evidence that the readers were being manipulated. The stories of the “fatwa” against nuclear weapons have now disappeared from any discussion about Iran’s current enrichment of uranium. This is because the public today no longer finds Iran’s regime exotic and using terms like “fatwa” no longer convinces Western audiences. The claim never convinced audiences in the Middle East, China or Russia and stories about a “fatwa” were presented primarily in English.

How did Iran accomplish this? The controversy in the US today is whether Iran’s foreign minister was actually guiding the narrative and “lobby” regarding Iran, or whether these were merely voices who believed in diplomacy and happened to correspond with Iran’s regime. In fact, the discussion has taken on more pointed questions about whether Iranians in the West are being “smeared” for pushing for diplomacy or having contact with the regime.

It's worth stepping back and considering this from the Iranian regime's point of view. For the regime it isn’t always necessary to plow money into influence operations in the West. Sometimes it can get local organizations to fund projects and Iran simply benefits because it may be in the shared interest of some voices in the West to push for “diplomacy” and for Iran to receive that support. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei views a model of a nuclear facility, in Tehran, Iran June 11, 2023 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Iran invests in people, not projects

Iran’s methodology of playing on Western needs in the era of the Iran deal, to kind of let the US extricate itself from the Middle East; is a methodology Iran has used in the region. Iran’s regime invests in people, not projects. It doesn’t build dams, or universities, or housing. Iran finds individuals such as Hassan Nasrallah, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others to facilitate its work in places like Lebanon or Iraq. It invests for the long term. Once it gets local people it then expects them to do the hard work of building up Iran’s influence. Iran doesn’t necessarily have to pay off these locals, in fact, one selling point of the regime is the apparent modesty that their friends have; such as Qasem Soleimani always dressing in modest clothes; no bling.

Tehran has different methods for different places, but its overall strategy is always “more bang for the buck.” The regime doesn’t have much money and Iran’s economy often slouches from crisis to shambles. But Iran has things to sell. It provides Russia with cheap drones that are good for terrorizing Ukrainian civilians, but not good for much else. Russia benefits. Iran stirs up trouble in Syria among tribes opposed to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. In the West Iran used to get influence by selling stories about how an Iran deal would prevent “war.” Today Tehran has largely failed in its influence campaign, but the stories about 2014-2015 reveal how Iran got more bang for its buck than many regimes that try to influence the West.