Iran again rejects pressure on is nuclear program at IAEA

Mohammad Eslami, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, demanded an end to “illegal sanctions” and pressure on its “peaceful nuclear program” in a statement to the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency’s General Conference in Vienna. Eslami also critiqued Western countries in a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna, according to Iranian state media.

"Now is the time to reverse the course of action and avoid any further political and psychological pressure on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program which proved to be fruitless. It is incumbent upon those who have created such conditions to stop unproductive acts, remove illegal sanctions and drop unfounded allegations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” Eslami said in a statement to the IAEA.

In the latest twist of Iran’s claims to the IAEA, Eslami’s official statement on September 25 said that “global climate change requires a serious determination to move quickly towards low-carbon energies, including nuclear energy, in order to reduce greenhouse gases.” Iran now claims it is investing in “peaceful nuclear energy” in order to have it play a role in reducing high-carbon energy sources.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with its principal policy and as a major strategy, is determined to increase the share of nuclear power in its diversified energy basket up to 20 thousand megawatts of electricity by the end of 2040,” the Iranian statement said.

In another statement reported on Iran’s Press TV, Elsami said that "by resorting to sanctions..these countries are trying to use the IAEA's mechanisms to mount pressure on Iran….Brutal political pressures exerted by Western countries on Iran will not bear fruit and the Islamic Republic will not allow any politically-motivated pressure to go unanswered.” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a press conference concluding his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Iran threatening reduced cooperation with IAEA

Iran also appears to be threatening reduced cooperation with the IAEA if sanctions continue and it doesn’t get some movement related to its demands under the 2015 JCPOA. It referenced the “verification and monitoring activities” that currently take place.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again asserts that the present extensive cooperation with the IAEA should not be taken for granted and should not be negatively affected by following short-sighted political agendas,” Eslami said.

There are other reports of movement on the Iranian nuclear issue. Amwaj media also reported on Tuesday that Iran's supreme leader granted permission for nuclear talks with the US via top nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri-Kani.

Kani said two weeks ago that the Iranian government of President Ebrahim Raisi was serious about focusing on talks to end sanctions. “The administration has never blocked the road to diplomacy, negotiations, and efforts to fulfill the national interests to achieve a balanced agreement,” Kani said, according to the Tehran Times.

Arab News also reported Tuesday that Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian had said Japan has proposed a resumption of talks. According to that report, the Iranians had said that they supported a “constructive role of Japan in reviving the nuclear deal.”

In August Iran’s foreign minister visited Japan where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In June 2019 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe travelled to Iran. The visit came amid rising tensions in the Gulf.