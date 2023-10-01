Iran adding cruise missiles to frigate in bid to strengthen navy

Iran is seeking to put more cruise missiles on its Sabalan frigate, an aging ship that dates from the 1960s.

The Sabalan is one of three Alvand-class frigates that Iran owns. They were built back in the 1960s in the UK for Iran’s regime before the Islamic revolution. In an “exclusive” statement to Iran’s Tasnim News, the navy in Iran says they intend to outfit the frigate with more firepower. It will have 12 cruise missiles installed on it.

‘In a conversation with the defense reporter of Tasnim news agency, Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, announced the increase in the Sabalan destroyer's sea cruise missiles,” the report says.

This is important for Iran’s relatively small navy. Iran doesn’t have very many large surface ships capable of performing blue-water naval operations far from base.

Instead, Iran relies on its IRGC navy to harass ships and conduct operations in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. IRGC forces are seen in the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

Now, Iran wants to increase the range and power of its navy. It has sent ships to Russia and also on a circumnavigation of the globe recently to show off its power.

According to the report, the Sabalan played a key role in these recent long-range operations, traveling some 13,000km in 40 days. It traveled to Asia through the Straits of Malacca and also to the South China Sea. It also stopped in Sri Lanka and operated in the Bay of Bengal.

An Iranian ship's encounter with US vessel

In the interview with the Iranian pro-regime media, the naval officer described an encounter with a US ship in the Pacific Ocean. The American ship, “seeing this way of our commander's response, changed its position and said in a calmer tone: ‘We had no bad intentions and we want to know where your destination is’, this time our commander answered: ‘We are busy sailing,’” the report said.

Iran says it has conducted other missions in recent years, including in the Caspian Sea. It has continued to add cruise missiles to its various ships. “In November of the same year, the Iranian admiral announced the upgrade of the anti-ship missiles of the army's destroyers to 8 missiles [on the ship] and stated that this action was carried out on the Sahand destroyer.”

Iran says that special systems have been built for ground cruise missiles that need to identify ground features, determine altitude, and navigate, which have been discussed in Tasnim's previous reports.

“Currently, the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are equipped with various types of anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of 10km to 1000km, which have been designed and produced by the defense ministry and Armed Forces Support, and are capable of targeting various naval targets,” the report noted.