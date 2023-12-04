Iran aims to test astronaut-ready space capsules by March

Iran aims to launch astronauts into space using domestically developed technology by the end of 2029, Iranian Communication Minister Eisa Zarepour stated in a post on the Iranian Virasty social media site on Sunday.

"In line with the implementation of the ten-year document of the country's space industry, the 'Life in Space' program has been revived and soon, God willing, the suborbital tests of the new generation 'bio-capsule' will be completely Iranian," said Zarepour.

"The launch of this capsule is in line with the implementation of the plan to send Iranian astronauts to space in 1407 (equivalent to 2028-2029 in the Gregorian calendar), which was designed and built by Iranian experts."

In October, Zarepour told Iranian media that within a month or two Iran would carry out tests on a bio-capsule designed to send astronauts into space, with hopes that within five years the country would be able to send an Iranian astronaut into space.

Additionally in October, the head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Hossein Salariyeh said that Iran would launch a bio-capsule into space by the end of the Iranian calendar year in March 2024, along with a series of satellites, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA). Iranian satellite carrier rocket ''Simorgh'' is seen in an unknown location in Iran, in this picture obtained on December 30, 2021. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF IRAN/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Salariyeh added that the bio-capsules wouldn't be carrying any living organisms, but would instead be set up to optimize the conditions of the capsule, including blocking radiation, optimizing temperature, and ensuring a smooth landing and takeoff. The ISA head additionally said Iran wants to operate in the field of space tourism.

Iran's past attempts sending life into space

In 2013, Iran said that it had successfully sent two monkeys into space on two separate occasions, although the success of the flights has been disputed. In 2011, an Iranian attempt to send a monkey into space failed. Advertisement

In September, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched the Nour-3 imaging satellite into orbit.