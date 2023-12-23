After the report of the Israeli-affiliated ship that was attacked west of India, Iran's leader Ali Khamenei called on the countries that take part in the international force established to deal with the threats of the Houthis, not to take part in it.

"It is the duty of the Islamic countries to prevent the sending of oil, fuel, and goods to Israel," he noted.

He even attacked the Arab countries that take part in the force "Providing support to the resistance is a duty, and standing by Israel is a crime and treason."

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi spoke with his Iranian counterpart, in an attempt to remove the threat in the Red Sea.

Additionally, a senior Iranian general sent a threat, according to which the country will act to impose a naval blockade in the Mediterranean Sea as well. In his words, he referred to the Strait of Gibraltar which is near Spain.

British attacked west of India

A British ship was attacked by a drone west of India, according to several reports published on Saturday morning.

The ship was flying the flag of the country of Liberia, and according to several reports has an Israeli connection. The event ended without casualties. A short time ago, it was reported that the drone was launched from Iranian territory.

"The safety of crew and ship has been ascertained. The Navy has also dispatched a warship to arrive in the area and provide assistance as required," an Indian Navy official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorized to discuss the incident.

Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, identified the tanker as MV Chem Pluto carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia. Citing Indian defense sources, ANI said the tanker had around 20 Indians on board.

A Reuters tracker showed the ship was headed towards the Port of Mangalore in India's south.

Reuters contributed to this report.