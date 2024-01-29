The drone wars of Iran’s militias are becoming more deadly - analysis

Iran has been increasingly exporting drones to its proxies throughout the Middle East over the last decade. The drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) increasingly play a role in Iran’s policies and the attacks by Iran’s proxies. Several years ago the drone threat may not have been seen as a major issue.

Today it is taken seriously across the region. However, even as it is taken seriously, Iran continues to try to improve the precision and deadly effectiveness of its drones. The attack on US forces in Jordan, in which three were killed and dozens injured, is one example of the drone threat.

The larger picture is one in which Iran’s drone now threaten Israel, the US, and many partner countries across thousands of miles of frontline. What that means is that Iran’s proxies have now become terror armies with drones. The drones give them a larger area they can threaten. This is because drones, unlike rockets, can fly a more complex flight path and can be more precise. Hezbollah, for instance, has thousands of drones. It has already used dozens in attacks on Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7.

Iranian-backed militias in Syria also have drones. They have been using them since at least 2017. Iran has based its own drones in Syria, primarily at the T-4 base near Palmyra. For instance in 2018 an Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace and was shot down. It was carrying munitions destined for the West Bank. Iran has also sought to target Israel with drones flown form Iran and from Iraq.

These threats increased over the last several years. During the 2021 war between Israel and Hamas, for instance, Iranian-backed groups in Iraq tried to target Israel with a drone. Iran also sent a “killer drone” team to an area near the Golan in 2019. In January 2021 Newsweek revealed that Iran had supplied the Houthis in Yemen with the Shahed 136 drone. A year later that drone was being used by Russia against Ukraine.

Increased use of drones against US forces by Iranian proxies

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have increasingly used drones against US forces and also to target Kurdish dissidents. The drones are more effective for them than using 107mm and 122mm rockets. Now the drone threat has increased again as drones were used to target US forces in Tanf in Syria near the Jordanian border and in Jordan itself. Iraqi-based groups linked to Iran have claimed credit for the attacks. Iran has denied involvement. A drone is launched from an Iranian submarine during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)