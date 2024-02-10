Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps members die in suspected poisoning - report

With details scarce Arabic social media is awash with accusations of Israeli or American complicity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022 (photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022
(photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Several soldiers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) died after they were suspected to have been poisoned, Arab media sources reported Friday night.

The suspected mass poisoning occurred in Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria, several countries have stationed troops in this region to counter an ISIS resurgence, including Iran, the US, and Russia.

The poisoning appears to have targeted the leadership as all four of those killed have been described as commanders or leaders.

Several others were reported injured in the event, including several leaders in the IRGC's women's groups.

An IRGC Ground Forces commando. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An IRGC Ground Forces commando. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Details scarce, speculation in spades

Several figures were named as dead but few other details were released, those named include Col. Mortada Mawlawi as well as a man named Hajj Muqtada, despite the similar name it is unlikely he is the well-known Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

The cases are believed to be tied to the targeting of leaders of the IRGC and their allies by Israel and the United States during the war in Gaza.

Advertisement

With details scarce Arabic social media is awash with accusations of Israeli or American complicity.

Emirati political analyst Salem Alketibi jokingly asked if perhaps Israel had used magic to recruit jinn to counter "the terrorist militias reported divine victory." 



Related Tags
Iran
Syria
Middle East
poison
Iranian Revolutionary Guards
IRGC