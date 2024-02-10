Several soldiers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) died after they were suspected to have been poisoned, Arab media sources reported Friday night.

The suspected mass poisoning occurred in Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria, several countries have stationed troops in this region to counter an ISIS resurgence, including Iran, the US, and Russia.

مصادر #الحدث: وفاة 4 قيادات عسكرية إيرانية بحادثة التسمم بينهم الحاج مقتدى والعقيد مرتضى مولوي حالات تسمم جماعي متعمدة بين قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني في مدينة #دير_الزور وفيات التسمم طالت قادة المجموعات النسائية بالحرس الثوري #سوريا pic.twitter.com/ewBM0OB0sx — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) February 9, 2024

The poisoning appears to have targeted the leadership as all four of those killed have been described as commanders or leaders.

Several others were reported injured in the event, including several leaders in the IRGC's women's groups. An IRGC Ground Forces commando. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Details scarce, speculation in spades

Several figures were named as dead but few other details were released, those named include Col. Mortada Mawlawi as well as a man named Hajj Muqtada, despite the similar name it is unlikely he is the well-known Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

The cases are believed to be tied to the targeting of leaders of the IRGC and their allies by Israel and the United States during the war in Gaza. Advertisement

With details scarce Arabic social media is awash with accusations of Israeli or American complicity.

Emirati political analyst Salem Alketibi jokingly asked if perhaps Israel had used magic to recruit jinn to counter "the terrorist militias reported divine victory."