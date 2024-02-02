Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted Sayyidah Zaynab, a stronghold of Iranian militias, near Damascus early on Friday morning, according to Syrian reports.

The strikes targeted the Sayyidah Zaynab area, an area which has been targeted several times by alleged Israeli airstrikes in recent months, according to the Syrian Capital Voice news site.

Sites near Aqraba in southern Syria were targeted as well, according to Nour Abo Hassan, a journalist in the area.

Syrian state media had not confirmed the reports as of Friday morning.