Iran's Islamic regime weak, but will fight to survive, Ex-CIA officer who infiltrated country says Ex-CIA officer Reuel Marc Gerecht, who infiltrated Iran in the 1990s said that Iran’s regime, strained by war and sanctions, will use lethal force to crush any bid to topple it.

Protestors stand on an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a cross through it, outside the Iranian Embassy on June 22, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. ( photo credit : Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images )