US President Donald Trump has received several intelligence reports that indicate the Islamic Republic's hold on power is at its weakest point since the 1979 Islamic Revolution deposed Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The outlet, citing "several people familiar with the information," noted that the intelligence reports also indicated that Tehran's position is continuing to weaken.

These intelligence reports come amid 30 days of nationwide protests against the regime, initially triggered by economic unrest and dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living, but which spread while the regime resorted to an intense clampdown on protest activity.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)'s data shows that 6,126 people have been confirmed dead during the protests, of which 5,777 were protesters. Another 17,091 deaths are still under investigation, HRANA added.

In addition, authorities have arrested 41,880 individuals in the 30 days of protest activity, HRANA's data showed on Tuesday.

Four women pull a man, chained around the neck and dressed as a mullah during a demonstration against 'the regime of the ayatollahs in Iran' on January 25, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium; illustrative. (credit: THIERRY MONASSE/GETTY IMAGES)

Further, restrictions on internet access have been recorded across Iran for at least 18 days, according to data from NetBlocks.

Iranian officials' dissent grows, ISW analysis shows

A growing number have released confidential information on the Islamic Republic regime’s brutalization of protesters, the nonpartisan American think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, published on Sunday.

Conflicting with statements made by regime representatives, two Iranian officials briefed on the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told The New York Times that regime forces had been instructed to quell the protests and that regime security forces had been ordered to use live fire to kill and “show no mercy.”

Two senior Iranian officials separately told TIME on Sunday that 30,000 people may have been killed between January 8 and January 9, conflicting with the regime’s official claims at the UN Human Rights Council meeting on Friday that the number stood at 3,117 deaths.