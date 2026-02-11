The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed the Islamic regime felt “great sorrow” over the recent crackdown on protesters during a Wednesday speech for the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“We are ashamed before the people. We are obliged to serve all those who were harmed in this process. We are ready to hear the voice of the people. We are servants of the people, and we do not seek to confront the people,” he said.

Pezeshkian spoke at one of the many gatherings that celebrated the anniversary in Iran, The Guardian reported. The Iranian regime claimed he was speaking to send a message of national unity. He also claimed that the regime was ready to “hear the voice of the people.”

However, according to the report, Pezeshkian failed to address the protestors' claims, only focusing on the methods used by the Islamic Republic to silence them and in delivering a “unifying message.”

According to Iranian authorities, at least 5,000 people were killed during the protests. However, international human rights groups reported that the regime's crackdown claimed nearly six times that, with some reports reaching over 30,000 victims.

Attendees wear masks depicting US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2026. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Pezeshkian talks about nuclear development, missiles

During his speech, Pezeshkian also mentioned the current negotiations with the United States. He claimed that the regime is willing to negotiate hard lines on its nuclear program and was “ready for any kind of verification” on the facilities.

“The high wall of mistrust that the United States and Europe have created through their past statements and actions does not allow these talks to reach a conclusion,” he said. “At the same time, we are engaging with full determination in dialogue aimed at peace and stability in the region alongside our neighbouring countries.”

Tensions growing between Iran, US

The comments come as the US prepares to deploy a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and earlier comments by US President Donald Trump.

Trump mentioned on Tuesday his intention to send additional ships to the region in case the talks with the Islamic Republic collapsed.

"Either we will make a deal, or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump told N12, warning that the US has "an armada that is heading there and another one might be going."

Trump also claimed in a Truth Social post that there is peace in the Middle East after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday.

"It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues," Trump wrote in his post.